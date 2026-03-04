South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Player Of The Match Award In SA Vs NZ Semi-Final Match

New Zealand defeated South Africa by 9 wickets and became the first team to enter the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final. They gave an all-round performance to outplay South Africa in the semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Check the player of the match award winner of the match here.

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
south africa vs new zealand player of the match Finn Allen icc t20 world cup 2026 semi final
Finn Allen receiving player of the match for South Africa vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match Photo: BLACKCAPS/X
Summary

Summary of this article

  • New Zealand beat South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

  • Finn Allen scored 100 runs in 33 balls

  • New Zealand will now play the winner of the India vs England match in the final

Opener Finn Allen struck a stunning unbeaten 100 off just 33 balls to lead New Zealand into the T20 World Cup summit clash as they thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in the first semifinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Allen struck 10 fours and eight sixes in his innings while his opening partner Tim Seifert made 58 as New Zealand toyed with South Africa bowlers to chase down the 170-run target with 43 balls to spare.

Kagiso Rabada (1/28) was the only wicket taker for South Africa.

Earlier, Marco Jansen struck a stunning 55 not out in a rearguard action to help South Africa reach 169 for 8 after being asked to bat.

Jansen struck two fours and five sixes in his 30-ball unbeaten knock to resurrect South Africa innings after they were reduced to 77 from 5 in the 11th over.

Dewald Brevis chipped in 34 while Tristan Stubbs contributed 29.

Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie and Matt Henry took two wickets apiece for New Zealand.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 169 for 8 in 20 overs (Marco Jansen 55 not out, Dewald Brevis 34; Rachin Ravindra 2/29, Cole McConchie 2/9, Matt Henry 2/34).

New Zealand: 173 for 1 in 12.5 overs (Finn Allen 100 not out, Tim Seifert 58).

South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Who Won Player Of The Match Award?

Finn Allen won the player of the match award for his unbeaten 100 off 33 deliveries. Allen started the chase of 170 runs slow, allowing his partner Tim Seifert to make the initial moves, but eventually he picked up and after scoring the half-century in 19 balls, he picked up to score the next fifty runs in just 14 deliveries. His knock helped New Zealand to cruise to the target.

(Using PTI Inputs)

Q

Who won the South Africa vs New Zealand first semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

A

New Zealand won the first semi-final.

Q

Who will New Zealand play in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

A

New Zealand will play winner of India vs England match in the final.

Q

Who won the player of the match award in South Africa vs New Zealand first semi-final?

A

Finn Allen won the player of the match award for his unbeaten 33-ball century.

