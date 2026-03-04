South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2nd SF: Jansen's Fighting Fifty Takes Struggling Proteas To Competitive Score

SA Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand's strong bowling performance pushed South Africa to 77/5, but they recovered riding on Marco Jansen's unbeaten half-century

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi final photos-Marco Jansen
South Africa's Marco Jansen plays a shot during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • South Africa posted a total of 169/8 on the board

  • Marco Jansen scored unbeaten 55 off 30 balls

  • Cole McConchie scalped two wickets in one over

Struggling South Africa post a total of 169/8 in front of New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 04, Wednesday. Put in to bat first, South Africa lost early wickets and only a late recovery from them helped them get to a competitive total.

The Eden Gardens pitch on Wednesday was not a belter, it has a two-paced nature with low, spongy bounce and the South African batters fell victim to that. New Zealand attacked Quinton de Kock with Cole McConchie just in the second over and the latter delivered two wickets in two balls removing de Kock and Ryan Rickelton.

Quinton de Kock was looking to put the pressure back on McConchie but after one boundary, he mistimed a backfoot pull to the hands of the mid-on fielder. Rickelton, in the next ball, cut one to the hands of point fielder.

After the double blow, Aiden Markram and Dewald Brevis steadied ship for a time. Markram's catch was dropped by Rachin Ravindra and it gave them a breather. But New Zealand offered no freebies at any point and Markram departed while taking on Ravindra. Daryl Mitchell's catch was controversial, but Umpire adjudged it as out.

Ravindra kept the pressure on with the ball. He bowled a spell of 2/29 in his 4 overs and scalped the big wickets of Markram and Miller. David Miller, who had a fantastic game against India, struggled to get going and just like Miller couldn't utilise a dropped opportunity.

Related Content
South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates his fifty runs during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
SA Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Marco Jansen Blazes 27-Ball Fifty To Take South Africa to 169/8 In Kolkata
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram shake hands with New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match 24 between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo
South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Aiden Markram And Mitchell Santner’s Captaincy Duel In Focus
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, right, run between the wickets as New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson reacts during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo
South Africa Vs New Zealand Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Jansen, Markram Lead Proteas To Dominant Win
South Africa cricketer Ryan Rickelton in action i ICC T20 World Cup Group D clash. - ProteasMenCSA/X
New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas Seal Dominant Victory; Markram, Jansen Shine
Related Content

Brevis, set in the crease, departed soon by hitting a Jimmy Neesham delivery straight to the cover fielder. Things looked bleak for the Proteas with them struggling at 77/5. But Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs stitched a steady partnership and took the game deep.

Both of them landed some shots against Jimmy Neesham and Matt Henry in the slog overs and powered South Africa to a competitive score of 169/8. Stubbs was cleaned up by Lockie Ferguson, who was in a really good rhythm while Jansen remained unbeaten on 55 off 30 balls.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SA vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Fin Allen Smashes Fastest T20 World Cup Ton To Take Kiwis Into Final

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tournament Shatters Viewership Record, Becomes Most-Watched Edition In India

  3. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

  4. Pakistan Drop Bombshell After T20 World Cup Debacle As Babar Azam Excluded From Bangladesh's ODI Tour

  5. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

  5. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kolkata Airport Cancels 10 International Flights as West Asia Conflict Escalates

  2. Equity Without History: The UGC Norm Proposals Through An Adivasi Lens

  3. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  4. J&K Police Lodge FIR Against Kashmir MP Ruhullah, Former Srinagar Mayor Mattu

  5. Day In Pics: March 02, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Threatens ‘Complete Destruction'

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Minab’s Small Coffins

  4. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

  5. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List