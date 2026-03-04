SA Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Marco Jansen Blazes 27-Ball Fifty To Take South Africa to 169/8 In Kolkata

SA Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: The Proteas all-rounder smashed two boundaries and five sixes during his 55-run innings to take his team to 169 from 77/5

South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi final photos-Marco Jansen
South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates his fifty runs during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Marco Jansen scores 30-ball 55 to take South Africa to 169/8 in 20 overs

  • He stitched a 73-run stand with Tristan Stubbs to take SA to 169 from 77/5

  • Matt Henry bowled a 6-run final over with two wickets to restrict SA to 169

Marco Jansen blazed a valuable 27-ball fifty against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup. The Proteas all-rounder smashed two boundaries and five sixes during his 55-run innings to take South Africa to in 20 overs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

South Africa were in a precarious spot at one point, losing half their side with just 77 runs on board, when Marco Jansen, along with Tristan Stubbs forged a 73-run stand for the sixth wicket to post a decent 170-run target for New Zealand to book a place in the final of the T20 World Cup.

In the end Matt Henry bowled a superb over, giving just 6 runs and taking two wickets to restrict South Africa to 169/8 at the Eden Gardens. New Zealand will now need to score 170 runs in their 20 overs to seal a spot in the final.

