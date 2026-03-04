South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Kiwis Win Toss, Elect To Field First

South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Mitchell Santner has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first semi-final against the Proteas at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner, right, Daryl Mitchell, centre and Rachin Ravindra take a break during the practice session ahead of their T20 World Cup cricket match against South Africa, in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. AP Photo/Bikas Das
  • New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field first

  • Matt Henry joins the New Zealand team before the semi-final

  • Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada comes back into the Proteas XI

South Africa will be up against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

South Africa have looked like a major force in the tournament so far as they have remained unbeaten so far in the tournament. The 2024 finalists thrashed the defending champions and hosts India by a staggering 76 runs in the first group game and also got the better of the Kiwis in the group match at Ahmedabad.

On the other hand, New Zealand have had a topsy-turvy tournament so far. They looked clinical against the lesser associate teams and Sri Lanka, but lost their match against South Africa and England.

Despite their mixed campaign, they are known for their meticulous planning and playing better than everyone's expectations, which is why you cannot write them off in any ICC tournament match.

The knockout matches carry tests your pressure-absorbing ability and mental resolve more than your skills, which is why your past performances don't matter, once you qualify for this stage.

Both teams are evenly matched, with South Africa having their momentum on their side, while the Kiwis have prepared well for the tournament with a gruelling series against home just before it, and have played in varied conditions that might have tested their adaptability and made them better prepared for the big match.

Check out the live score and ball-by-ball commentary of the semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand

South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Toss Update

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field first in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026.

South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Streaming Details

The semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The live action will begin from 7:00 PM IST

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

