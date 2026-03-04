South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Kiwis Win Toss, Elect To Field First

Summary of this article
South Africa will be up against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.
South Africa have looked like a major force in the tournament so far as they have remained unbeaten so far in the tournament. The 2024 finalists thrashed the defending champions and hosts India by a staggering 76 runs in the first group game and also got the better of the Kiwis in the group match at Ahmedabad.
On the other hand, New Zealand have had a topsy-turvy tournament so far. They looked clinical against the lesser associate teams and Sri Lanka, but lost their match against South Africa and England.
Despite their mixed campaign, they are known for their meticulous planning and playing better than everyone's expectations, which is why you cannot write them off in any ICC tournament match.
The knockout matches carry tests your pressure-absorbing ability and mental resolve more than your skills, which is why your past performances don't matter, once you qualify for this stage.
Both teams are evenly matched, with South Africa having their momentum on their side, while the Kiwis have prepared well for the tournament with a gruelling series against home just before it, and have played in varied conditions that might have tested their adaptability and made them better prepared for the big match.
South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Toss Update
New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field first in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026.
South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Playing XIs
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi
South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Streaming Details
The semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The live action will begin from 7:00 PM IST