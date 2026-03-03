Equity Without History: The UGC Norm Proposals Through An Adivasi Lens

When I entered university at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and later at TISS, I initially believed I had a fresh start. At BHU, I did not face overt discrimination in classrooms, as I was told partly because I did not look adivasi enough: my name is generic, I dressed well, and my manner of speaking enabled me to slip through the cracks of caste profiling. However, the hostel allotment system identified me as ST and segregated me from other general students within the same hostel. This was one of my earliest encounters with institutional categorisation that treated reservation as segregation rather than support.