Seeking Equity: Caste Discrimination Remains Firmly Entrenched With Little Progress

The real flaw in the UGC equity regulations is not that it seeks to solve an invented problem or in its understanding of what is caste-based discrimination. It instead lies in its limited recognition of the nature and extent of that problem and how discrimination truly works. That is why the regulations propose to create an institutional mechanism that vests all powers in the heads of institutions and in the administration working under their control, rather than one which can work independently. It is the working of these very administrative structures though which have continued to try and thwart the reservation policies and created as well as permitted the hostile conditions for those who still get through to change which makes imposing such regulations on them necessary. That the UGC has only gone thus far as to enact such regulations, and not been able to guarantee that they are not designed to fail, and even the implementation of these have been stayed—these are all indications of the fact that the realisation of the goal of equality and social justice still involves a long and hard fight.