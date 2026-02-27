Rajasthan HC Issues Notice To Governor Over RAJUVAS VC Appointment

The Rajasthan High Court issued notice to Governor Haribhau Bagde over the appointment of the RAJUVAS vice chancellor.
The petition challenges the September 4, 2025 appointment of Sammat Vyas, alleging violations of University Grants Commission regulations.
The plea claims the search committee chair was affiliated with the university, contrary to UGC norms; replies have been sought within three weeks.
The Rajasthan High Court has issued notice to Governor and Chancellor Haribhau Bagde while hearing a petition challenging the appointment of the vice chancellor of Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS), Bikaner.
Following a preliminary hearing on R K Bagherwal's petition, the notices were sent out. Within three weeks, a single bench of Justice Anand Sharma has requested responses from all parties involved, including the governor in his role as the appointing authority.
The petition challenges the legitimacy of Sammat Vyas' September 4, 2025, appointment as vice chancellor. The petitioner has argued that the appointment was made outside the rules and procedures set forth by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and has requested that it be revoked.
The petition states that on May 3, 2025, the governor ordered the formation of a search committee and the publication of an advertisement for the VC's selection.
It has been stated that the search committee chairperson should not be connected to the relevant university in accordance with UGC regulations.
The petition claimed that in spite of this, Tribhuvan Sharma, the previous head of the university's Animal Nutrition Department, was chosen by the administration to serve as the search committee's chairman.