Rajasthan HC Issues Notice To Governor Over RAJUVAS VC Appointment

Petition alleges UGC norm violations in Sammat Vyas selection

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajasthan High Court
Rajasthan High Court
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Rajasthan High Court issued notice to Governor Haribhau Bagde over the appointment of the RAJUVAS vice chancellor.

  • The petition challenges the September 4, 2025 appointment of Sammat Vyas, alleging violations of University Grants Commission regulations.

  • The plea claims the search committee chair was affiliated with the university, contrary to UGC norms; replies have been sought within three weeks.

The Rajasthan High Court has issued notice to Governor and Chancellor Haribhau Bagde while hearing a petition challenging the appointment of the vice chancellor of Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS), Bikaner.

Following a preliminary hearing on R K Bagherwal's petition, the notices were sent out. Within three weeks, a single bench of Justice Anand Sharma has requested responses from all parties involved, including the governor in his role as the appointing authority.

The petition challenges the legitimacy of Sammat Vyas' September 4, 2025, appointment as vice chancellor. The petitioner has argued that the appointment was made outside the rules and procedures set forth by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and has requested that it be revoked.

The petition states that on May 3, 2025, the governor ordered the formation of a search committee and the publication of an advertisement for the VC's selection.

It has been stated that the search committee chairperson should not be connected to the relevant university in accordance with UGC regulations.

The petition claimed that in spite of this, Tribhuvan Sharma, the previous head of the university's Animal Nutrition Department, was chosen by the administration to serve as the search committee's chairman.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI, Super 8: Sunil Gavaskar Predicts A 'Cracking' T20 World Cup Game, Shares Words Of Wisdom For India

  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Player Of The Match Award In Yesterday's IND Vs ZIM Super 8 Match

  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Five Talking Points From IND’s Super 8 Win Over ZIM In Chennai

  4. Rinku Singh’s Father Khanchandra Singh Passes Away In Noida Hospital After Long Battle With Liver Cancer

  5. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4 Preview: Can Mayank Agarwal Hold Karnataka Together Against Auqib Nabi?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

  2. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  3. Why Is GOA Agitated Against 39A Which Affects Land Zoning & Ecology?

  4. As The Glaciers Recede, So Do The People

  5. Agreement Reached On Use Of UPI In Israel, Says PM Modi

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. PM Modi Affirms India’s Support For Israel During Address To Knesset

  4. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  5. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 