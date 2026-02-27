Rajasthan HC Issues Notice To Governor Over RAJUVAS VC Appointment

The Rajasthan High Court has issued notice to Governor and Chancellor Haribhau Bagde while hearing a petition challenging the appointment of the vice chancellor of Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS), Bikaner.



Following a preliminary hearing on R K Bagherwal's petition, the notices were sent out. Within three weeks, a single bench of Justice Anand Sharma has requested responses from all parties involved, including the governor in his role as the appointing authority.



The petition challenges the legitimacy of Sammat Vyas' September 4, 2025, appointment as vice chancellor. The petitioner has argued that the appointment was made outside the rules and procedures set forth by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and has requested that it be revoked.