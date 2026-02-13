Class And Caste

The criminal case continues to move slowly at the Bombay Sessions Court under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, the Prohibition of Ragging Act and charges of abetment of suicide, along with a few other IPC provisions. The appointment of special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat in the case was cancelled by the Maharashtra state government in 2025. This ex parte cancellation was issued without any reasoning or intimation to the parties, especially the Tadvi family. According to legal experts, Gharat was handling the case effectively. The Tadvis were shocked by the government’s decision, which came at a crucial juncture when charges were to be framed. The trial could have begun by now had Gharat continued as the lead prosecutor. Abeda had even filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court challenging Gharat’s withdrawal. With the appointment of a new SPP, the trial has been further delayed, as the new prosecutor needs to study the case from the beginning.