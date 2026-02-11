Equity On Trial: When Accountability Is Called Persecution

The protests that erupted across north India lay bare the deep hypocrisy of India’s institutions. Openly violent agitations by outfits such as the Karni Sena, Brahman Mahasabha, Kayastha Mahasabhas and several Vaishya organisations—now grouped under the Savarna Samaj Coordination Committee—were allowed to unfold with near-complete impunity. Effigies of Modi and Shah were abused in crude casteist language and publicly burnt, yet the police were conspicuously absent. This tolerance is revealing. Had even five per cent of such violence occurred at Jawaharlal Nehru University or in any space associated with students, Dalits, Muslims or dissent, the response would have been swift and brutal: wall-to-wall media vilification, mass arrests and the full coercive machinery of the State unleashed. The political calculation is transparent. With the Uttar Pradesh elections approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party needs to consolidate SC, ST and OBC support and can afford to temporarily irritate upper-caste groups, fully aware that they have nowhere else to go electorally. Only a party as cynically entrenched as the BJP can play this double game—provoking symbolic upper-caste rage while retaining their loyalty. The judiciary, too, performed its role predictably. The Supreme Court, unmoved by undertrials languishing for years without bail, displayed astonishing urgency here: agreeing on January 28 to hear petitions against the regulations and staying them the very next day, pushing the next hearing to March 19. What emerges is not a failure of institutions, but their selective efficiency—a system that moves with lightning speed for upper-caste and elite interests, while constitutional rights of the marginalised remain indefinitely deferred.