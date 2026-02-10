Seeking Equity: Caste, Classrooms, and the Limits of Reform

Mrinalini Dhyani delves into reported cases over the past ten years, looking into claims as to whether there is any pattern of rampant misuse of the SC/ST Act in universities or higher education institutions. In the last decade, fewer than half-a-dozen cases from universities were publicly cited as examples of “false” or “motivated” use of the SC/ST Act. In nearly all of them, the courts stepped in early, not to validate misuse claims but to clarify legal thresholds