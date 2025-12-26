Caste at the Centre: 2025 and India’s Unfinished Struggle

In December, Karnataka passed the Karnataka Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill, criminalising caste-based social exclusions like denying individuals access to work, water sources, or religious and social spaces. These punishments are often enforced by informal panchayats. This law targets such practices that often leave no physical injuries but devastate livelihoods. The law allows police to act suo motu and prescribes prison terms of up to three years. Karnataka became the second state after Maharashtra to formally recognise social boycott as a form of violence.