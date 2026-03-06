Karnataka's  Social Media Ban for Under-16 Users: How Feasible Is It?

The  ban on social media users under 16 raises questions about regulation in India’s tech capital.

Abhimannu Das
Updated on:
Published At:
social media ban
The proposal under discussion includes setting a minimum age for social media access and requiring more robust age verification systems from technology companies. File Photo
  • Karnataka plans to ban social media access for users under the age of 16 to address concerns about the effects of mobile phone usage on children.

  • The announcement comes from India’s largest technology hub, raising questions about how digital regulation may evolve in the country.

  • The ban parallels Australia’s recent move to introduce strict social media age restrictions.

The Karnataka government plans to introduce a ban on social media access for children under the age of 16. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the proposal while presenting the state budget for 2026–27. The policy aims to reduce the negative effects of increasing mobile phone usage among children and teenagers.

Karnataka houses India’s largest technology hub, Bengaluru, which is the headquarters of many global technology companies. Decisions made in the state often shape conversations about digital policy across the country. The proposal also reflects a broader global trend of governments around the world exploring ways to regulate how young users interact with social media platforms.

Karnataka’s Policy Raises Questions Over Digital Regulation

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the new ban is  being implemented "with ​the objective of preventing adverse ‌effects ⁠of increasing mobile usage on children, usage of social media ​will be ​banned ⁠for children under the age ​of 16.”

Bengaluru holds a unique position in India’s digital economy. The city hosts major technology companies, multinational development centres, and thousands of startups. Many of the world’s largest technology firms operate engineering offices in the city.

Due to this concentration of technology companies, policy decisions in Karnataka carry significant weight. A social media restriction introduced in India’s technology capital sends a strong signal about how the country may approach digital regulation in the future.

The move could also start broader discussions about platform responsibility, age verification systems, and the role of technology companies in protecting younger users. 

How governments around the world restrict social media

Karnataka’s proposal does not exist in isolation. Governments in several countries have begun discussing or implementing social media restrictions for younger users. Australia recently passed a legislation that blocks access to social media platforms for children under the age of 16.

Indonesia has become the latest country to ban use of social media below the age of 16. 

Australian officials framed the policy as a way to protect young users from harmful online content and reduce the psychological pressure created by constant social media exposure. The law requires platforms to strengthen age verification systems and enforce stricter access controls.

Germany Considers Social Media Ban For Minors

BY Outlook News Desk

Karnataka’s proposal reflects a similar concern about the effects of social media on young users. Policymakers increasingly view digital platforms as environments that require stronger safeguards for children.

The Karnataka government has not yet released full details about how the ban would work in practice. Questions remain about enforcement, verification mechanisms, and the responsibilities placed on social media platforms.

Any policy that restricts digital access will require cooperation from technology companies. Platforms may need to implement stronger identity verification systems or modify account creation rules for younger users.

