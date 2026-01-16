Australia Removes 4.7 Million Underage Social Media Accounts After Under-16 Ban

While Australian officials did not provide a platform-wise breakdown, Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads, said earlier this week that it had removed nearly 550,000 accounts believed to belong to users under 16 by the day after the ban took effect. In a blog post disclosing the figures, Meta criticised the ban and warned that smaller platforms not covered by the law might not prioritise safety. The company also noted that browsing platforms could still present algorithm-driven content to children, an issue that contributed to the law’s passage.