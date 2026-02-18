Germany Considers Social Media Ban For Minors

Germany is considering stricter age restrictions on social media, including a possible ban for minors, to address concerns over online safety and mental health.
Officials say children are vulnerable to harmful content, cyberbullying, and addictive platform features, while tech companies warn that enforcement and privacy challenges remain.
The government is consulting stakeholders before drafting legislation, amid a broader European push for tighter regulation of digital platforms.
Lawmakers and child protection advocates have called for tighter regulations to shield young users from harmful content, cyberbullying, and addictive platform designs, DW reported. The proposal under discussion includes setting a minimum age for social media access and requiring more robust age verification systems from technology companies.
Family Affairs Minister Lisa Paus recently stressed the need for stronger safeguards, arguing that children and teenagers are particularly vulnerable to the psychological effects of excessive social media use. “Digital platforms must take greater responsibility for protecting young users,” she said, highlighting the rise in anxiety, depression, and exposure to inappropriate material among adolescents.
The debate comes as several European countries explore similar measures. France has already moved to require parental consent for users under 15, while the European Union’s Digital Services Act mandates stricter oversight of large online platforms.
The German government is expected to hold consultations with stakeholders, including educators, parents’ groups, and industry representatives, before introducing any formal legislation.
If adopted, Germany would join a growing number of countries seeking to redefine how minors engage with social media in an increasingly digital world.