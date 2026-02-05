India Debates Social Media Age Limits In Potential Challenge To Big Tech: Report

Any move to restrict access to social media platforms in the world’s most populous country would represent a significant setback for companies such as Meta Platforms Inc., which owns Facebook and Instagram, Snap Inc.’s Snapchat, and Elon Musk’s X. Australia’s recent decision to block social media access for users under 16 has prompted similar discussions in several countries, and action by India would be the most consequential to date given the scale of its user base.