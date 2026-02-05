India Debates Social Media Age Limits In Potential Challenge To Big Tech: Report

The proposal comes as governments around the world increasingly scrutinize the role of social media platforms in shaping young people’s mental health, privacy, and security.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
social media ban India
File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Indian lawmakers are debating age restrictions on social media, with a proposed private member’s bill seeking to ban users under 16 in order to protect children’s privacy and safety online.

  • The move could significantly impact Big Tech, as India is the largest user market for platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat, even though revenues per user remain relatively low.

  • The proposal would place responsibility on tech firms to enforce compliance, with potential penalties of up to 2.5 billion rupees or 5% of global revenue, amid growing global concern over online harms to children.

Indian officials are publicly debating the introduction of age restrictions for social media use, a move that could pose a fresh challenge to global technology companies operating in one of their largest and fastest-growing markets, as concerns mount worldwide over online harms to children, Bloomberg reported.

Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, a member of parliament whose party is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, said he plans to introduce a private member’s bill in the coming months that would bar children under the age of 16 from maintaining social media accounts. The proposed legislation aims to strengthen data privacy protections and shield children and adolescents from online exploitation, Devarayalu said in an interview to Bloomberg.

Private member’s bills do not represent official government policy and rarely become law. However, they often serve as a catalyst for broader parliamentary debate. In recent months, officials at both the state level and within India’s finance ministry have also raised concerns about the potential negative effects of social media on young users.

Related Content
Related Content

Any move to restrict access to social media platforms in the world’s most populous country would represent a significant setback for companies such as Meta Platforms Inc., which owns Facebook and Instagram, Snap Inc.’s Snapchat, and Elon Musk’s X. Australia’s recent decision to block social media access for users under 16 has prompted similar discussions in several countries, and action by India would be the most consequential to date given the scale of its user base.

India is the largest market globally for several major platforms. Instagram and Facebook each have more than 400 million users in the country, according to DataReportal, a digital behavior research firm. Snapchat counts over 200 million users in India, making it the app’s biggest market worldwide, while X has more than 20 million users.

Although revenue per user in India is typically lower than in wealthier markets such as the United States, the country remains central to Big Tech’s long-term growth strategies. India is home to the world’s largest remaining pool of potential new internet users, with millions yet to come online.

Under Devarayalu’s proposed Social Media Age Restrictions and Online Safety Bill, responsibility for enforcing age limits would lie with technology companies themselves. Penalties for non-compliance could reach up to 2.5 billion rupees ($28 million) or 5% of a company’s global revenue, whichever is lower.

The proposal comes as governments around the world increasingly scrutinize the role of social media platforms in shaping young people’s mental health, privacy, and security.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Mandhana’s Bengaluru Eye Second Title

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Clears India's Stance For Clash Against Pakistan - Here's What He Said

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Skipper Salman Agha Looks To Avoid USA Upset Repeat – ‘That’s History Now’

  4. New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Tim Seifert Brings Up Quick Half-Century

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan PM Backs India Match Boycott – ‘We Are With Bangladesh’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  2. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  3. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  4. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  5. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Waiting Rooms Of The Mind: Mental Health Realities In Kashmir

  2. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  3. Rahul Gandhi Displays Naravane Memoir In Parliament, Claims PM Shed Responsibility

  4. Book Event On Undertrial Prisoners At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Cancelled After Right-Wing Uproar

  5. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  2. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  3. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  4. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  5. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

World News

  1. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  2. Seif Al-Islam Gadhafi Shot Dead In Libya Amid Rising Political Tensions

  3. India-US Trade Deal: Economic Gains and Geopolitical Shifts

  4. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

  5. How Taliban’s New Court Rules Further Downgrade Women And Cement Social Control

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

  2. One Battle After Another: Jharkhand's Failing Infrastructure For Women's Cricket

  3. Take Drink And Let’s Talk: Interviewing Bose Krishnamachari

  4. 1.08 Lakh Missing In UP: Allahabad High Court Registers PIL

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

  6. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  7. Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

  8. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y