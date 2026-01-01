France Moves To Ban Social Media For Children Under 15

France plans to restrict social media access for children under 15, allowing use only with parental consent.
Social media companies would be required to verify users’ ages or face financial penalties.
Supporters say the move protects children’s mental health, while critics raise concerns about privacy and enforcement.
France is moving toward restricting children’s access to social media, with plans to ban under-15s from using major platforms unless they have parental consent. The proposal follows growing concern over the impact of social media on young people’s mental health, sleep, and exposure to harmful content.
Under the plan, social media companies would be required to verify users’ ages and block accounts belonging to children below the legal threshold. Platforms that fail to comply could face significant financial penalties. French authorities argue that existing self-regulation by tech companies has not been effective enough.
The initiative builds on France’s broader push to regulate the digital environment for minors, including limits on screen time and smartphone use in schools. President Emmanuel Macron and senior officials have signaled that protecting children online should be treated as a public health priority.
While supporters say the measure would give parents more control and reduce online harm, critics question how age verification would work in practice and warn about privacy risks. The proposal may also face challenges under EU law, meaning France could push for similar rules to be adopted at the European level.
Earlier, Malaysia will move to prohibit social media access for children under 16 from 2026, as authorities step up efforts to address rising concerns over online harms and the impact of digital platforms on young users, according to Reuters.
Australia already has a social media ban for children under 16.