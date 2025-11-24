Malaysia To Ban Social Media For Under-16s From 2026 Amid Online Safety Concerns

The government will introduce age limits on social platforms next year, citing rising risks for minors and following similar global moves

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Malaysia social media ban, under-16 online safety, Malaysia age restrictions
Under rules that took effect in January, any platform or messaging service with more than eight million users in the country must obtain a licence. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Malaysia plans to block social media access for users under 16 from 2026.

  • The move follows global actions in Australia and Europe to tighten age controls.

  • Officials cite rising risks such as cyberbullying, scams and child sexual abuse.

Malaysia will move to prohibit social media access for children under 16 from 2026, as authorities step up efforts to address rising concerns over online harms and the impact of digital platforms on young users, according to Reuters.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said on Sunday (23 November 2025) that the government was studying models used in Australia and other countries to enforce age limits, stressing the need to shield minors from cyberbullying, financial scams and child sexual abuse. “We hope by next year that social media platforms will comply with the government’s decision to bar those under the age of 16 from opening user accounts,” he told reporters, in remarks published by The Star and reported by Reuters.

The review comes amid a broader debate on the health and safety effects of social media on children, with companies such as TikTok, Snapchat, Google and Meta Platforms facing lawsuits in the United States over allegations that their services have contributed to a youth mental health crisis, Reuters reported.

Australia is preparing to implement its own restrictions, with platforms expected to deactivate accounts held by users under 16 from next month—an approach that regulators globally are watching closely. Several European countries, including France, Spain, Italy, Denmark and Greece, are jointly piloting an age-verification app to standardise enforcement.

Neighbouring Indonesia had signalled earlier this year that it would introduce a minimum age for social media access, but later opted for a softer regulation requiring platforms to strengthen age checks and block harmful content.

Related Content
Related Content

Malaysia, meanwhile, has placed increasing pressure on tech firms in response to what officials describe as a spike in content related to online gambling and posts touching on race, religion and royalty. Under rules that took effect in January, any platform or messaging service with more than eight million users in the country must obtain a licence.

According to Reuters, the planned age ban forms part of a wider tightening of digital oversight as the government seeks greater accountability from social media companies.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: IND All-Out For 201, Marco Jansen Takes A Six-For

  2. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

  3. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: When Was India Last Asked To Follow-On At Home – Check Details

  5. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Senuran Muthusamy Recalls 2019 Horror Tour - What Really Happened?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  3. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  4. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

  4. The Life and Times of Madvi Hidma 

  5. Bihar’s Growing Crisis of Muslim Representation: How Polarisation, Party Strategy, AIMIM Shaped 2025 Mandate

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  2. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  3. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  4. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  5. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

World News

  1. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  2. You Should Have Warned Us G20 is So Tough, We Might Have Run Away”: Ramaphosa’s Jibe At PM Modi

  3. Tension Mounts As Germany Urges Syrian Refugees To Return Home

  4. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  5. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

Latest Stories

  1. Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

  2. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK Beat JKB By 9 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  6. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  7. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  8. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy