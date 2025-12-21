‘Ashes Is Alive’: Australia’s Whitewash Title Defence Sparks Strong Social Media Reactions

Australia sealed the Ashes 2025-26 with an emphatic 82-run victory over England in the third Test at Adelaide, wrapping up the five-match series in just 11 days and underlining their dominance on home soil. See the best social media reactions from Australia’s Ashes title defence

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test 2025 social media reaction
Australia's win over England in the third Ashes Test match in Adelaide on December 21, 2025, has led to strong social media reactions. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England won the Adelaide Test by 82 runs against England to seal the Ashes 3-0

  • The win confirms one of the fastest Ashes series outcomes in over a century

  • See the best social media reactions from Australia's whitewash title defence against England

Australia retained the Ashes 2025-26 in emphatic fashion, sealing an unassailable 3-0 series lead with an 82-run victory over England in the third Test at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

With two matches still to be played, the result confirmed Australia’s dominance in the five-Test series, which was effectively decided in just 11 days of cricket, making it one of the fastest Ashes outcomes in more than 100 years.

Chasing a daunting 435-run target, England were bowled out for 352 in their second innings. Despite determined resistance from Jamie Smith, who top-scored with 60, and Will Jacks, who contributed 47, the visitors were unable to sustain partnerships against relentless Australian pressure.

Australia’s bowling unit once again proved decisive, with Mitchell Starc leading the attack and receiving strong support from Scott Boland, as England’s lower order fell steadily on the final day. The hosts maintained control throughout the chase, closing out the match without allowing England any realistic hope of survival.

Beyond the Ashes implications, the victory also strengthens Australia’s position in the ICC World Test Championship standings. The reigning champions remain top of the table and are firmly on course for a potential third successive appearance in the World Test Championship final.

Related Content
Related Content

The third Ashes Test win sparked hilarious reactions from cricket fans on social media, with one fan claiming that Australia’s victory proved that the “Ashes is alive”.

See the best X posts about Australia’s whitewash title defence:

The fourth and penultimate Ashes Test match will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, 2025.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: IND-W Eye Win Against SL-W

  2. India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup Final: Target 348; Boys In Blue On Verge Of Defeat | IND 120/8 (23)

  3. India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Unfortunate Players To Miss Out Including Shubman Gill

  4. India Squad For T20 World Cup: Big Talking Points From Ajit Agarkar And Co's Selection Calls

  5. Richard Ngarava Appointed Zimbabwe Test And ODI Captain After Craig Ervine Steps Down

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Conclusive Evidence Linking High AQI to Lung Disease: Govt

  2. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  3. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  4. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  5. The Goa Inquisition – A Forgotten Episode

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Epstein Files Mention Massage Techniques And Ayurveda From India

  2. Iran Executes Man Accused Of Spying For Israel

  3. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World

  4. U.S. Airstrikes In Syria Kill Five Islamic State members, Monitor Says

  5. Italian Police Arrest 384 In Major Anti-Drug Operation; 1.4 Tonnes Of Drugs Seized

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm