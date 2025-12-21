‘Ashes Is Alive’: Australia’s Whitewash Title Defence Sparks Strong Social Media Reactions

England won the Adelaide Test by 82 runs against England to seal the Ashes 3-0
The win confirms one of the fastest Ashes series outcomes in over a century
See the best social media reactions from Australia's whitewash title defence against England
Australia retained the Ashes 2025-26 in emphatic fashion, sealing an unassailable 3-0 series lead with an 82-run victory over England in the third Test at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.
With two matches still to be played, the result confirmed Australia’s dominance in the five-Test series, which was effectively decided in just 11 days of cricket, making it one of the fastest Ashes outcomes in more than 100 years.
Chasing a daunting 435-run target, England were bowled out for 352 in their second innings. Despite determined resistance from Jamie Smith, who top-scored with 60, and Will Jacks, who contributed 47, the visitors were unable to sustain partnerships against relentless Australian pressure.
Australia’s bowling unit once again proved decisive, with Mitchell Starc leading the attack and receiving strong support from Scott Boland, as England’s lower order fell steadily on the final day. The hosts maintained control throughout the chase, closing out the match without allowing England any realistic hope of survival.
Beyond the Ashes implications, the victory also strengthens Australia’s position in the ICC World Test Championship standings. The reigning champions remain top of the table and are firmly on course for a potential third successive appearance in the World Test Championship final.
The third Ashes Test win sparked hilarious reactions from cricket fans on social media, with one fan claiming that Australia’s victory proved that the “Ashes is alive”.
See the best X posts about Australia’s whitewash title defence:
The fourth and penultimate Ashes Test match will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, 2025.