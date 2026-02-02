Smriti Mandhana Retains No.1 Spot In ODI As Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday Rise In Latest ICC Rankings

Summary of this article
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has continued her impressive run at the top of world cricket, retaining the No. 1 position in the ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings in the latest update released on Tuesday. The stylish left-hander remains the leading batter in the format with 790 rating points, ahead of South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt and Australia’s Beth Mooney.
Mandhana’s consistency across recent international fixtures has helped her maintain the summit despite stiff competition from several established names. Known for her elegant stroke play and ability to dominate attacks in the powerplay, the Indian vice-captain has been one of the most reliable performers in women’s cricket over the past few seasons.
The latest rankings update also brought mixed news for other Indian batters. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur held steady at eighth place in the ODI batting list, underlining her continued importance in the middle order. Meanwhile, Jemimah Rodrigues slipped one spot to 12th following India’s recent 3-0 ODI series defeat to Australia, which affected several players’ ranking points.
Beyond India, a number of New Zealand players were among the biggest movers in the latest rankings update, benefiting from strong performances in recent international matches. The rankings shake-up reflects how competitive the women’s ODI circuit has become, with multiple players pushing for the top positions.
Amelia Kerr Leads Rankings Surge as New Zealand Stars Make Gains
New Zealand captain Amelia Kerr has been in outstanding form during the ongoing home ODI series against Zimbabwe, helping the White Ferns take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match contest. Kerr has led from the front with both bat and ball, delivering match-winning performances in the opening two games of the series.
The 25-year-old produced a superb display with the ball, claiming four wickets in the first ODI before delivering an even more remarkable performance in the second match in Dunedin, where she picked up seven wickets.
With that effort, Kerr became only the seventh player in women’s ODI history to claim seven or more wickets in a single innings. Her performances have also been rewarded in the latest ICC rankings update, where she jumped five places to 11th among ODI bowlers and moved up one spot to fifth in the ODI all-rounders list.
Kerr wasn’t the only New Zealand player to benefit from strong performances in the series. Brooke Halliday climbed eight places to 11th in the ODI batting rankings after producing a stunning unbeaten 157 off 117 balls in the opening match. Meanwhile, Maddy Green also made gains, rising four positions to joint 22nd following a solid 67 in the first ODI and an unbeaten 27 in the second match.
T20I Rankings Also See Movement After West Indies–Sri Lanka Series
The latest rankings update also reflected changes in the T20I format after the conclusion of the West Indies’ three-match series against Sri Lanka, with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales just a few months away.
Sri Lanka opener Hasini Perera made significant progress in the batting rankings after scoring an unbeaten half-century in the third T20I in St George’s, which helped her side seal the series. The left-hander climbed 15 places to 28th in the T20I batting list. Young batter Imesha Dulani also moved up 17 spots to joint 72nd after her unbeaten 34 in the final match.
Elsewhere, Sri Lanka’s Kavisha Dilhari improved her standing across multiple categories, rising three places to 21st among T20I bowlers and two spots to 11th in the all-rounders rankings. For the West Indies, experienced spinner Afy Fletcher was the biggest mover, advancing four positions to seventh in the T20I bowling rankings after taking three wickets across the final two matches of the series.