Arshdeep Singh Gets Punished By ICC After Daryl Mitchell Incident During T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Arshdeep Singh was fined 15% of his match fee after a ball-throwing incident involving Daryl Mitchell during the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad

India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026
Umpire Richard Illingworth speaks with India's Arshdeep Singh after a misguided throw by the latter hit New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell's bat during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Arshdeep Singh fined 15% of match fee and given one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct

  • The incident occurred when his throw struck Daryl Mitchell on the pads during New Zealand’s chase

  • Arshdeep later apologised to Mitchell, while India went on to win the T20 World Cup 2026 final

India’s triumphant run in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup had plenty of memorable moments, but the final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad also produced a brief flashpoint. Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh found himself at the centre of controversy during the match, even as India went on to seal a dominant victory and lift the trophy.

The incident happened during New Zealand’s chase when emotions were running high in a high-stakes final. While the on-field situation was resolved quickly, the moment later drew the attention of the International Cricket Council (ICC), which reviewed the incident under its disciplinary framework.

Arshdeep Singh fined for Code of Conduct breach

Arshdeep Singh was fined 15% of his match fee and handed one demerit point after being found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the final. The charge was related to Article 2.9, which covers “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match.”

The incident took place in the 11th over of New Zealand’s chase of 256. After collecting the ball in his follow-through, Arshdeep threw it back towards the stumps but it struck New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell on the pads. Mitchell appeared frustrated and approached the bowler, prompting a brief exchange before India captain Suryakumar Yadav stepped in to calm the situation.

Umpire Richard Illingworth also had a word with the Indian seamer. Arshdeep initially walked back to his mark but later apologised to Mitchell, and the matter was settled on the field. The bowler accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee, meaning no formal hearing was required.

India crowned champions after dominant final

Despite the brief controversy, the match ultimately belonged to India. Batting first in front of a packed crowd in Ahmedabad, the hosts posted a massive 256-run target, putting New Zealand under immediate pressure in the final.

India’s bowlers then backed up the total with a clinical performance, restricting the Black Caps and sealing a 96-run victory. The win was historic, as India became the first team to win the Men’s T20 World Cup three times.

The triumph was also special because India successfully defended the title and lifted the trophy on home soil, a feat no other team had achieved in the tournament’s history. For fans in Ahmedabad, it was a night to remember as the Men in Blue capped off a dominant campaign with another world title.

