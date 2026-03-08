T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony: Martin, Sukhbir, Pathak Provide Musical Prelude To Final
Global pop icon and two-time Grammy winner Ricky Martin set the stage on fire as he performed hits like Livin' la Vida Loca and 'The Cup of Life' during the closing ceremony ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 8, 2026). Martin was joined by Indian singers Sukhbir Singh and Falguni Pathak, as the trio provided a musical prelude to the final showdown in Ahmedabad between India and New Zealand. Known as the 'Prince of Bhangra', Sukhbir performed his famous Punjabi hits like 'Oh Ho Ho Ho' with a large dance troupe, while 'Dandiya Queen' Pathak opened the event with Gujarati folk and Bollywood hits around 50 dancers.
