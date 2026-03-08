T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony: Martin, Sukhbir, Pathak Provide Musical Prelude To Final

Global pop icon and two-time Grammy winner Ricky Martin set the stage on fire as he performed hits like Livin' la Vida Loca and 'The Cup of Life' during the closing ceremony ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 8, 2026). Martin was joined by Indian singers Sukhbir Singh and Falguni Pathak, as the trio provided a musical prelude to the final showdown in Ahmedabad between India and New Zealand. Known as the 'Prince of Bhangra', Sukhbir performed his famous Punjabi hits like 'Oh Ho Ho Ho' with a large dance troupe, while 'Dandiya Queen' Pathak opened the event with Gujarati folk and Bollywood hits around 50 dancers.

T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium-Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin
Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin performs before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium-
Artistes perform before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium-Singer Falguni Pathak
Singer Falguni Pathak performs with other artistes before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium-Singer Sukhbir
Singer Sukhbir performs before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium-Ricky Martin
Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin performs before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium-Singer Sukhbir
Singer Sukhbir performs with other artistes before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium-
Spectators gather in the stands as artistes perform before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium-singer Ricky Martin
Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin performs before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium-Falguni Pathak
Singer Falguni Pathak performs before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-Indian singer Falguni Pathak
Indian singer Falguni Pathak, center, performs during the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-Indian singer Sukhbir Singh
Indian singer Sukhbir Singh, right, performs during the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-
Indian cricket fans pose for photograph as they arrive for the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
