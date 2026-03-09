No Indian Killed In Saudi Arabia Al-Kharj Projectile Attack, One Injured: Embassy

Summary of this article
No Indian national was killed when a military projectile struck a residential compound in Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday evening, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has confirmed.
According to PTI, the embassy stated on Monday that one Indian citizen sustained injuries in the incident and is receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al-Kharj.
"It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening," the mission said in a social media post.
The embassy added that it remains in contact with the relevant Saudi authorities over the matter. Counsellor (Community Welfare) Y Sabir visited Al-Kharj on Sunday night and met the injured Indian national.
"He is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj," the mission said.
PTI reported that initial statements from Saudi authorities on Sunday indicated that an Indian national was among two people killed when the projectile hit the residential compound, which belongs to a maintenance and cleaning company. At that stage, the authorities had not disclosed the identities of the deceased.
However, in an update posted on social media on Monday, the Saudi Civil Defence clarified the casualties following completion of all final procedures: the two fatalities were of Bangladeshi nationality, along with 11 injured persons of Bangladeshi nationality and one injured person of Indian nationality.
The incident occurred against the backdrop of an ongoing conflict in the region. Reported PTI, starting 28 February, the United States and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran after several days of escalating pressure from US President Donald Trump on Tehran to accept a new agreement concerning its nuclear programme. Iran's subsequent retaliation extended the war across the Gulf region.
