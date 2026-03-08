Maharashtra minorities panel seeks consular aid for two Nagpur men detained in Saudi Arabia

"As per the information received from the families of Abdul Asim Khan and Dr Yahya Hunani, belonging to Nagpur, the two arrived in Jeddah on March 3 and travelled to Makkah for Umrah. On March 4, while offering prayers at Masjid Al-Haram, they were reportedly approached by individuals in civil dress and subsequently taken into custody after a misunderstanding during an interaction conducted only in Arabic, which they do not understand," the minority commission chairperson said in the letter.