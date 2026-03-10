Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

Summary of this article
Nearly 1,000 Indians stranded in Doha have returned to India over the past three days on Qatar Airways flights, the Indian Embassy said.
More than 300 passengers flew to New Delhi on Monday, with additional flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi planned.
India also advised its nationals in Iran not to approach land borders without embassy coordination amid the ongoing regional conflict.
Authorities reported on Monday that more than 1,000 Indian citizens who were stuck in Doha over the previous three days had been evacuated.
The Indian Embassy in Doha, Qatar, stated on its X handle that around 300 Indian passengers who were stranded in Doha took an aircraft operated by Qatar Airways from Doha to New Delhi on Monday.
"We thank Qatar Airways for operating the flight and for cooperating with the Embassy of India, Doha, for the same. Altogether, close to 1,000 Indians stranded in Doha on transit or short-term visits have departed on Qatar Airways flights over the last three days," it said.
"We are especially grateful to Qatar Airways for facilitating one urgent case of repatriation of mortal remains (death due to natural causes) of an Indian national and the travel of the family concerned on humanitarian grounds. We also thank the Indian community volunteers for their assistance to the family concerned," it said.
The post further read that Qatar Airways is planning three flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi for March 10. The passengers who are stranded are encouraged to use these flights for travelling to India.
Additionally, it stated that individuals with a Saudi visa are still eligible to enter Saudi Arabia at the Salwa border crossing.
Since the crisis began, a number of Indians have travelled to Saudi Arabia in order to catch flights to India. Additionally, the Embassy has been handling requests for Saudi visas from stranded travellers.
"We thank Qatari and Saudi authorities for the same," it said.
For their own safety and security, the Indian community is urged to closely adhere to Qatar's Ministry of Interior's directives.
Please make responsible use of social media and refrain from taking or sharing pictures, especially ones that are relevant to the current circumstances. Additionally, the message cautioned against falling for rumours and urged that only reliable sources of information should be trusted.
Also, in Iran, "India advised its nationals not to approach any of the land borders of Iran for travel outside the country without prior coordination with the Embassy." "Any movement towards land border points should be undertaken only after obtaining explicit guidance from the Embassy." The advisory further said that," the Embassy will not be in a position to extend assistance once an individual has exited Iranian territory and is unable to enter the third country concerned.