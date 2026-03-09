Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

Suspicious, like the US was of Iraq, Libya, Venezuela, and countless other sovereign states across the world, which dared to pursue a political stand away from the US’ idea of capitalism and unrestrained lust of hegemony. The USA and Israel have stated the attacks and elimination of Khamenei was motivated by the sheer desire to uproot an ‘evil terrorist regime’ and liberate the people of Iran. People around the world highlighted the irony when an operation claiming to liberate women from an oppressive regime ends up striking a girls’ school in southern Iran, killing at least 150, according to Iranian state media



In Outlook’s March 21 issue ,Bombs Do Not Liberate Women, we look at the conflict in West Asia following US and Israel’s attacks on Iran leading to the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and how it falls in the cycle of endless wars and US’ imperialist projects, analysing the human cost beyond political aftermath and asking the necessary questions when most of the global north refuses to do so.