From Epic Fury To Absolute Resolve: Historical Reasons Behind Naming Wars And Violent Ops

Similarly, the military operations under his command carry strikingly memorable names, combining a sense of lethality with casual flair, reinforcing the image of US aggression, unforgiveness and resolve. Operation Epic Fury’ is a prime example. This is in stark contrast to names like ‘Operation Acoustic Kitty’, a CIA project, where the authorities experimented with cats, attempting to turn them into spies. In the 1960s, the cat was fitted with a microphone implanted in its ear canal, a radio transmitter beneath its skull, and a wire threaded under its skin, with the initial mission to eavesdrop on two Soviet operatives.