Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

As tension continues to escalate, the big question is not whether the US can strike Iran, it certainly can, but if it can control the chaos that follows a crushing military defeat.

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
US President Donald Trump (L) and Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R)
US President Donald Trump (L) and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • America’s maximalist position is that Iran stop uranium enrichment and put a lid on its nuclear programme

  •  Tehran still has the capability to target American troops stationed in the region

  •  American attempts at regime change in Iraq and Afghanistan will also have to be weighed in before launching another war in West Asia.

Diplomacy is still on the table. But the signs are ominous, a strike on Iran by the US, and perhaps Israel, is very much on the cards. Both sides are playing for time and extending negotiations that have actually gone nowhere, despite reassuring public statements by the negotiators. America’s maximalist position that Iran stop uranium enrichment and put a lid on its nuclear  programme, is a tough ask for the regime. They are, however, dragging on the charade of negotiations as Iran prepares as best it can for the final assault.

Washington is now ready. All its forces are  in place, a second aircraft carrier is inching closer to the region leading to reports in some American networks that action can be expected as soon as this weekend. The White House has warned that Iran would be "very wise" to make a deal. But the final call is yet to be taken.

Last year’s 12-day war between Iran and Israel (with the US joining for one lethal blow on Iran’s nuclear site)  exposed Iran’s weakness. Despite losing top commanders and military infrastructure which were targeted by Israel, Tehran still has the capability to target American troops stationed in the region. Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Iraq all host US military personnel, numbering from 40,000 to 50,000  shifting personnel at a given time.

Related Content
Related Content

US bases can be easily targeted by Iran. Tehran has already warned that American military bases, facilities and assets in West Asia would become legitimate targets if the US attacked Iran. Earlier the Supreme Leader had warned that a war in Iran would not be confined to the country but would engulf the entire region.

Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani - IMAGO / NurPhoto; Representative image
Iran Declares US Bases 'Legitimate Targets' If America Attacks Over Nuclear Programme

BY Outlook News Desk

In case of war, Iran will also try to block the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping routes. Around a fifth of the world's oil and gas flows through the Strait and a blockade here will send oil prices surging.

President Trump is unlikely to put American troops on the ground. What is America's objective in the region?

Taking another shot at Iran’s nuclear facility, destroying it completely this time so that there is no way that Iran can rebuild again? Regime change, to throw out the Islamic revolutionary government?  Or, both? 

During the protests, Trump had told the people of Iran that ``help was on the way.’’ and to continue demonstrations against the regime. However nothing much happened then and talks began while Washington got its military arsenal in position.

Trump and his team know that the regime in Iran is at its weakest and a military strike now could give Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s suppressive regime a final push. Analysts say that Iran does not have the capacity to threaten the US but can harm its regional interests.

 For Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran is a major threat. It is the only country that stands in the way of Israel's overall dominance of the region.   He has already established Israeli military superiority by destroying Iran’s surrogates from Hamas, to Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and the Iraq militia groups.  Bashar-el Asad is no longer ruling Damascus and Israel can strike wherever it wants inside Syria. Israel wants to ensure that there is no one to challenge the Jewish state. Regime change in Iran with a pro-Israeli government installed in Tehran has long been a Zionist dream. The late Shah of Iran was both pro Western powers and close to Israel.

But the bigger question for Trump is, if the regime actually collapses, what are the consequences? Who takes over is the question. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are deeply embedded in the system and are protectors of the theocratic state. The inflection point in Iran will come when parts of this elite force turn against the Supreme Leader. There are no signs yet of that happening.

Trump has refrained from attacking Iran after establishing limits on protester killings and executions, while resuming nuclear talks interrupted by last June's conflict. - AP
Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

BY Outlook News Desk

In Iran there is no opposition waiting in the wings.  The son of the Shah of Iran is hoping to mobilise public support. He is very popular among the expatriate Iranians, but whether he has a base inside the country is a question mark. Having lived in exile for several decades, his connection with an Iran that has changed dramatically is difficult to foresee at the moment. Like his father, he is a friend of Israel. Young Iranians may not be familiar with the Shah and have little idea of his rule. But among the older generation there is a visceral dislike for the Shah. The memory of American attempts at regime change in Iraq and Afghanistan will also have to be weighed in before launching another war in West Asia. The Trump administration has given no hint on what it has in mind.

As tension continues to escalate in West Asia, the real gamble is not whether the US can strike Iran, it certainly can, but if it can control the chaos that follows a crushing military defeat. Is regime change the answer?

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Oman LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Omani Top-ORder Blown Away By Bartlett And Ellis | OMA 41/3 (5)

  2. Evolution of T20 World Cup Format: From 12 Teams In 2007 To 20-Team Global Spectacle

  3. New Zealand At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

  4. Zimbabwe At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

  5. IPL Could Cast A Shadow Over The Hundred: 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle In England's Franchise Cricket Too?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Govt Must Provide Security To Rohit Pawar: Sule Amid Questions After Ajit Pawar's Air Crash

  2. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

  4. Was Cornered Within CPI(M) For Speaking Out Over Ideology, Principles: Pratikur Rahaman

  5. Sena (UBT) stakes claim to Rajya Sabha, legislative council seats MVA can win

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

  3. A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

  4. Epstein Files: Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct?

  5. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final