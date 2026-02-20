Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

In Iran there is no opposition waiting in the wings. The son of the Shah of Iran is hoping to mobilise public support. He is very popular among the expatriate Iranians, but whether he has a base inside the country is a question mark. Having lived in exile for several decades, his connection with an Iran that has changed dramatically is difficult to foresee at the moment. Like his father, he is a friend of Israel. Young Iranians may not be familiar with the Shah and have little idea of his rule. But among the older generation there is a visceral dislike for the Shah. The memory of American attempts at regime change in Iraq and Afghanistan will also have to be weighed in before launching another war in West Asia. The Trump administration has given no hint on what it has in mind.