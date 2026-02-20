Iran Declares US Bases 'Legitimate Targets' If America Attacks Over Nuclear Programme

Iran’s UN ambassador declares US bases legitimate targets in case of military aggression.
Trump deploys warships and jets to block Iran’s nuclear programme and sets 15-day deal deadline.
Tehran reaffirms commitment to diplomacy while urging UN Security Council to stop US threats.
Iran has warned that US military bases, facilities, and assets in the region would become legitimate targets if Washington carries out its threats of attack, according to a letter from its UN ambassador seen by AFP.
Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, sent the letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the president of the Security Council.
President Donald Trump has sent warships, fighter jets, and other military equipment to the Middle East to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, an aim that Tehran denies.
The letter referenced a social media post by Trump on Wednesday (February 18, 2026), in which he indicated the United States might use UK military bases, including one on an Indian Ocean island, "should Iran decide not to make a deal."
"Such a belligerent statement by the President of the United States signals a real risk of military aggression, the consequences of which would be catastrophic for the region and would constitute a grave threat to international peace and security," Mr Iravani wrote in the letter.
He urged the Security Council— the UN's primary decision-making body, where Washington holds veto power— to "ensure that the United States immediately ceases its unlawful threats of the use of force."
AFP reported that the letter affirmed Iran's commitment "to diplomatic solutions" and "on a reciprocal basis, addressing ambiguities regarding its peaceful nuclear programme."
However, Mr Iravani cautioned that if Iran encountered military aggression, "all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets in the context of Iran's defensive response."
Trump has issued repeated threats of military action against Iran, pointing to a deadly suppression of anti-government protesters last month and, more recently, its nuclear programme.
According to AFP, on Thursday (February 19, 2026), Trump stated that Iran had at most 15 days to reach a deal and once more implied that the United States would strike if it did not.
His remarks came after discussions on Tuesday (February 10, 2026) in Geneva involving US envoys Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who held indirect meetings with Iran's top diplomat, who noted progress.
An earlier round of negotiations failed when Israel conducted surprise strikes on Iran last June, sparking a 12-day war that Washington joined briefly to target Iranian nuclear sites.
(With inputs from AFP)