Iran Declares US Bases 'Legitimate Targets' If America Attacks Over Nuclear Programme

Tehran responds to Trump’s military threats and 15-day deadline with strong UN letter, stressing diplomacy but vowing defensive action

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Iran warns US bases legitimate targets Iran US tensions 2026
Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani IMAGO / NurPhoto; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Iran’s UN ambassador declares US bases legitimate targets in case of military aggression.

  • Trump deploys warships and jets to block Iran’s nuclear programme and sets 15-day deal deadline.

  • Tehran reaffirms commitment to diplomacy while urging UN Security Council to stop US threats.

Iran has warned that US military bases, facilities, and assets in the region would become legitimate targets if Washington carries out its threats of attack, according to a letter from its UN ambassador seen by AFP.

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, sent the letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the president of the Security Council.

President Donald Trump has sent warships, fighter jets, and other military equipment to the Middle East to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, an aim that Tehran denies.

The letter referenced a social media post by Trump on Wednesday (February 18, 2026), in which he indicated the United States might use UK military bases, including one on an Indian Ocean island, "should Iran decide not to make a deal."

"Such a belligerent statement by the President of the United States signals a real risk of military aggression, the consequences of which would be catastrophic for the region and would constitute a grave threat to international peace and security," Mr Iravani wrote in the letter.

Related Content
Related Content

He urged the Security Council— the UN's primary decision-making body, where Washington holds veto power— to "ensure that the United States immediately ceases its unlawful threats of the use of force."

AFP reported that the letter affirmed Iran's commitment "to diplomatic solutions" and "on a reciprocal basis, addressing ambiguities regarding its peaceful nuclear programme."

However, Mr Iravani cautioned that if Iran encountered military aggression, "all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets in the context of Iran's defensive response."

Trump has issued repeated threats of military action against Iran, pointing to a deadly suppression of anti-government protesters last month and, more recently, its nuclear programme.

According to AFP, on Thursday (February 19, 2026), Trump stated that Iran had at most 15 days to reach a deal and once more implied that the United States would strike if it did not.

His remarks came after discussions on Tuesday (February 10, 2026) in Geneva involving US envoys Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who held indirect meetings with Iran's top diplomat, who noted progress.

An earlier round of negotiations failed when Israel conducted surprise strikes on Iran last June, sparking a 12-day war that Washington joined briefly to target Iranian nuclear sites.

(With inputs from AFP)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. The Hundred: IPL-Backed Franchises Close Doors On Pakistan Players - Report

  2. India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Nimanthika Removes Kashyap | INDW 37/1 (5)

  3. India At T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue's Top Moments From The Group Stage

  4. Why Are All Toppers In Same Super Eights Group? ICC's T20 World Cup Pre-Seeding Funda Explained

  5. Star Sports Creates Social Media Furore With Controversial India Vs South Africa Super 8 Promo

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  2. Kota: Man Detained For Threatening To Shoot Rahul Gandhi And 25 Congress MPs

  3. Was Cornered Within CPI(M) For Speaking Out Over Ideology, Principles: Pratikur Rahaman

  4. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator, Says Superintelligence Could Arrive Within Years

  5. Day In Pics: February 19, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. Epstein Files: Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct?

  3. Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

  4. A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

  5. Former Prince Andrew Arrested Following Epstein Files Revelations

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Nimanthika Removes Kashyap | INDW 37/1 (5)