When Diplomacy Took A Backseat: How US–Israel Strikes Ended Oman’s Iran Mediation

Israel and the United States launched coordinated military strikes on Iran despite weeks of intensive mediation by Oman, abruptly ending what Muscat described as the most promising diplomatic progress in years.

Ashlin Mathew
Ashlin Mathew
Updated on:
Updated on:
US Israel strikes Iran, Operation Epic Fury, Iran nuclear strikes 2026
The negotiations, which included a six-hour round of indirect talks in Geneva, took place in a tense environment as Washington withdrew personnel from its embassies in Israel and Lebanon and discreetly repositioned military assets in the area. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Oman said indirect US–Iran talks had achieved unprecedented progress, including Iran’s reported acceptance of never stockpiling nuclear material capable of producing a bomb

  • Despite ongoing negotiations in Geneva and Oman’s efforts to prevent conflict in its neighbourhood, Washington and Israel moved ahead with strikes

  • The collapse of talks mirrors earlier failures, notably the June 2025 strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities under “Operation Midnight Hammer”

Israel and the United States launched military strikes on Iran despite weeks of intensive mediation by Oman, ending what Muscat called the most promising diplomatic opening in years. The attacks occurred in spite of repeated assurances from Oman’s foreign minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi that diplomacy was producing tangible results and that a negotiated settlement was imminent.

Al Busaidi, the lead mediator in the indirect nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, had publicly voiced optimism about the process. “I am confident, and in my assessment of the way the talks are going, I think there is, really I can see that the peace deal is within our reach,” he said. “Yes, it is within our reach, if we just allow diplomacy the space it needs to get there. Because I don’t think any alternative to diplomacy is going to solve this problem.”

The negotiations, which included a six-hour round of indirect talks in Geneva, took place in a tense environment as Washington withdrew personnel from its embassies in Israel and Lebanon and discreetly repositioned military assets in the area. Oman was keen to both sides to hold off both sides as it was eager to prevent a conflict in its immediate vicinity.

Related Content
Related Content

Al Busaidi said the negotiations had already resulted in what he called a historic breakthrough. He emphasised that the main goal had been accomplished, saying, "We have already achieved quite a substantial progress in the direction of a deal." "I believe we have solved the issue through these negotiations if the ultimate goal is to guarantee that Iran will never possess a nuclear weapon."

He underlined what he saw as the most significant achievement: “The single most important achievement, I believe, is the agreement that Iran will never, ever have a nuclear material that will create a bomb.” Unlike the 2015 agreement reached during Barack Obama’s presidency, this understanding went further, he argued, by focusing on zero stockpiling. “If you cannot stockpile material that is enriched, then there is no way you can actually create a bomb,” he said, adding that this aspect had been widely overlooked.

Al Busaidi reiterated this position publicly after speaking to CBS on Face the Nation, writing on X:

“Good to sit down with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation to explain that a peace agreement between the US and Iran is now within reach. No nuclear weapons. Not ever. Zero stockpiling. Comprehensive verification. Peacefully and permanently. Let’s support the negotiators in closing the deal.”

In the interview Al Busaidi said the most important breakthrough in the talks was Iran’s acceptance that it would “never, ever have nuclear material that would create a bomb,” calling it a major achievement that did not exist in the agreement reached during President Obama’s tenure. He noted that this new element “changes the whole enrichment argument,” as the focus has shifted to zero stockpiling.

“If you cannot stockpile enriched material,” he explained, “there is no way you can actually create a bomb, whether you enrich or you don’t,” adding that this crucial point had largely been overlooked.

Despite these assurances, US President Donald Trump signalled frustration with the pace of negotiations, warning that Iran “cannot have nuclear weapons” and suggesting that Tehran was unwilling “to quite go far enough”. While he left the door open to further talks, he also repeatedly threatened military action.

After the announcement of the strikes by the US and Israel, the Omani foreign minister expressed his disappointment, stating, “I am dismayed. Active and serious negotiations have yet again been undermined,” Al Busaidi said in a statement on X. “I urge the United States not to get sucked in further. This is not your war.”

"I pray for the innocents who will suffer," he wrote. The remarks carry particular weight given Oman's central role as mediator in the US-Iran nuclear talks.

On Friday, Al Busaidi had met US Vice President JD Vance in Washington, during which he said that “significant, important, and unprecedented progress has been achieved during the negotiations,” as well as “creative and constructive ideas and proposals emanating from the negotiations.” This, the Omani government was convinced, would secure the promise that Iran would never develop nuclear capabilities without causing the region to suffer the brunt of another war.

Israel and the US announced early Saturday a joint military operation against Iran, citing "threats" posed by the "Iranian regime".

Last June, the US had already struck three Iranian nuclear sites during a 12-day Israel-Iran conflict.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Overtakes Rohit Sharma In This Elite List - Check Details

  2. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Sanju Samson Stars, Rinku Inspires As India Confirm Semi-Final Spot After 5-Wicket Win Over WI

  3. IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Samson Credits Learning From ‘Greats’ Kohli And Rohit After Match-Winning Knock

  4. IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Hails Sanju Samson’s Match-Winning Knock – ‘Good Things Happen To Good People’

  5. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson Shuts Up Critics With Sublime Knock, Takes Men In Blue To Semi-Finals

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 01, 2026

  2. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

  3. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  4. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  5. Protests Acrosss Kashmir Over Death of Ayatollah  Khamenei, US–Israel Strikes On Iran

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: The Man Who Defined Iran’s Defiance

  2. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  4. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

  5. Ayatollah Alireza Arafi Appointed Interim Supreme Leader Of Iran Following Khamenei’s Death

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  3. Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

  5. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Israel Launches Airstrikes on Lebanon Amid Hezbollah Missile Firing

  7. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis