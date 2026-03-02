When Factual Becomes Sensational: Misogny And Titillation In Reporting Of Women Involved In Crime

Certain individuals, such as Mukerjea, understand how to use the media effectively. They arrive with ready-made personas, and the media often fails to ask basic questions of credibility because the narrative fits what it wants to sell. In doing so, points out Sharma, the media not only constructs public figures but enables them to manipulate that construction. Despite evidence against Mukerjea in the killing of her daughter Sheena Bora, she has been able to use the same platforms to skew the narrative. She feeds into her myth.