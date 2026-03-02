Through The Male Gaze: Silver Screen's Obsession With The Rape-Revenge Trope

It is when one thinks of these larger pitfalls of the rape-revenge trope that Roy’s scathing words hit even harder: “It’s hard to match the self-righteousness of a film-maker with a cause. Harder when the filmmaker is a man and the cause is rape.” This is not to say that there has not been a significant shift in contemporary cinema. In recent times, women filmmakers are attempting to change the visual language in which rape is conceived on screen, subverting many patriarchal conventions in the process. The most prominent example in recent memory remains Bulbbul (2020) by Anvita Dutt Guptan, which not only centres the survivor of sexual violence as the protagonist, but cleverly uses horror and myth to frame a narrative of vigilante justice. Bulbbul (Triptii Dimri) doesn’t just set out to avenge herself, but also every other girl and woman who suffers at the hands of men in her village. Her divine transformation into a “chudail” (witch) through powers bestowed by the goddess herself also subverts the myths around witchcraft, which continue to circulate in various parts of the country and are still used to hunt down women who do not toe patriarchy’s line. However, Dutt Guptan too cannot seem to register the need for this reclamation without subjecting her protagonist to extreme violence. The nearly two-minute scene of sexual assault that Bulbbul is subjected to after already sustaining injuries from a gruesome physical assault earlier is not only excessive, but also aesthetically stylised for dramatic effect. One continues to wonder then, whether it is possible to have a conversation about rape through cinema, where the story is the survivor and not the rape itself.