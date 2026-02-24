Italy Cricket Rocked By Sexual Assault Allegation Against Senior Official: Report

Sexual assault allegation against Prabath Ekneligoda made in March 2025
Player reportedly scared to report incident for fear of losing spot in Italy team
Ekneligoda said to be suspended in November, yet featuring on Italian cricket scene
Italian cricket has been rocked by a sexual assault allegation, soon after the nation's T20 World Cup debut. Federazione Cricket Italiana (FCRI)'s Sri Lanka-origin women's cricket co-ordinator Prabath Ekneligoda is reportedly under criminal investigation on the charge of inappropriately touching a member of the women's national team.
Several members of the Italy board have apparently resigned owing to this case and other governance issues, a BBC Sport report stated. The sexual assault allegation against the 57-year-old Ekneligoda was made to police in Rome in March 2025 by a player, the report added.
The player alleged that the sexual assault happened during a massage on a knee injury at a training session, the report went on, adding that she was "scared to report the incident" as she feared it would jeopardize her place in the Italian team. A probe was conducted by a Rome prosecutor in November and Ekneligoda was questioned by the cops in December.
Whether or not there is enough evidence to bring the case to trial is to be decided next. Ekneligoda denies the allegation, the report quoted his lawyer as saying, adding that there are ulterior motives to the allegation, and that a witness backs his version of events.
Meanwhile, FCRI said in a statement that it "noted proceedings are currently under way before the federal prosecutor's office" and that it will "co-operate with the relevant authorities".
"The Italian Cricket Federation reiterates that its conduct is guided by principles of fairness, transparency and the protection of its registered members, as well as by the ethical and civic standards that underpin the sporting system," added the statement as reported by BBC. "The federation therefore defers to the competent judicial authorities for any determinations arising from the matter."
Ekneligoda was suspended from his role with the FCRI in November as per the report, but has continued to feature on the Italian cricket scene since. The partner of FCRI president Maria Lorena Haz Paz, he accompanied her to India for the men's T20 World Cup which began on February 7.
Given the seriousness of the allegation and Haz Paz's position, there is potential of reputational damage to Italy cricket, not to mention the likelihood of crippling legal cases. Italy had made an impressive debut at the T20 World Cup, defeating Nepal in Mumbai and fighting hard against England in Kolkata in their Group C games.