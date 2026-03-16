New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch NZ V SA Match On TV & Online

Summary of this article
New Zealand host South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series at Seddon Park, Hamilton
South Africa won the first T20I by seven wickets
Check live streaming and other details for the match
We head into the second T20I with New Zealand national cricket team under pressure after a disappointing start to the series against South Africa national cricket team.
The Proteas dominated the opener at Mount Maunganui, bundling New Zealand out for just 91 in 14.3 overs before chasing the target comfortably with seven wickets in hand and 20 balls to spare. Connor Esterhuizen anchored the chase with a steady 45, while debutant Nqobani Mokoena’s three wickets helped dismantle the Kiwi batting lineup.
Now we move to the second clash with New Zealand desperate to respond and level the series. Their top order will need to show far more composure after the collapse in the first match, while the bowlers will hope to replicate the brief moments of control they showed during the chase.
South Africa, meanwhile, will look to carry the momentum and continue testing their young players, knowing another win would tighten their grip on the series early. With pride and momentum at stake, we could be set for a far more competitive contest this time around.
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming
The New Zealand vs South Africa series will be telecast on Sony Sports Network . However, fans can also enjoy the live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Squads
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Prenelan Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lutho Sipamla, Rubin Hermann, Andile Simelane, Nqobani Mokoena
New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Tim Robinson, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner(c), Bevon Jacobs, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Ben Sears, Katene D Clarke, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes
When to watch New Zealand Vs South Africa 2nd T20I?
The match will start at 11:45 AM IST.
Where will the New Zealand Vs South Africa 2nd T20I be played?
The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and South Africa is set to be played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.
Where to watch New Zealand Vs South Africa 2nd T20I?
The New Zealand vs South Africa series will be telecast on Sony Sports Network. However, fans can also enjoy the live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.