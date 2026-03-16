New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch NZ V SA Match On TV & Online

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know all about the NZ Vs SA 2nd T20I, including live streaming and more details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch NZ V SA
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch NZ V SA Match On TV & Online Photo: X/Blackcaps
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • New Zealand host South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series at Seddon Park, Hamilton

  • South Africa won the first T20I by seven wickets

  • Check live streaming and other details for the match

We head into the second T20I with New Zealand national cricket team under pressure after a disappointing start to the series against South Africa national cricket team.

The Proteas dominated the opener at Mount Maunganui, bundling New Zealand out for just 91 in 14.3 overs before chasing the target comfortably with seven wickets in hand and 20 balls to spare. Connor Esterhuizen anchored the chase with a steady 45, while debutant Nqobani Mokoena’s three wickets helped dismantle the Kiwi batting lineup.

Now we move to the second clash with New Zealand desperate to respond and level the series. Their top order will need to show far more composure after the collapse in the first match, while the bowlers will hope to replicate the brief moments of control they showed during the chase.

South Africa, meanwhile, will look to carry the momentum and continue testing their young players, knowing another win would tighten their grip on the series early. With pride and momentum at stake, we could be set for a far more competitive contest this time around.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming

The New Zealand vs South Africa series will be telecast on Sony Sports Network . However, fans can also enjoy the live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

Related Content
New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming - X/zimcricketv
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch NZ V SA Match On TV & Online
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra with his batting partner Finn Allen, celebrates after winning against South Africa during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match in Kolkata. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Finn Allen Smashes Historic Ton to Power Kiwis Into Final
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, second from right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Tom Banton during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
South Africa Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Today's Match? Check H2H
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, right, run between the wickets as New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson reacts during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo
South Africa Vs New Zealand Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Jansen, Markram Lead Proteas To Dominant Win
Related Content

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Squads

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Prenelan Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lutho Sipamla, Rubin Hermann, Andile Simelane, Nqobani Mokoena

New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Tim Robinson, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner(c), Bevon Jacobs, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Ben Sears, Katene D Clarke, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes

Q

When to watch New Zealand Vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

A

The match will start at 11:45 AM IST.

Q

Where will the New Zealand Vs South Africa 2nd T20I be played?

A

The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and South Africa is set to be played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Q

Where to watch New Zealand Vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

A

The New Zealand vs South Africa series will be telecast on Sony Sports Network. However, fans can also enjoy the live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. On This Day In 2012: Sachin Tendulkar Scored His 100th Hundred Against Bangladesh 14 Years Ago - Relive The Moment

  2. M Chinnaswamy Stadium Cleared To Host RCB's IPL 2026 Home Games After Clearance From Karnataka Government

  3. BAN Vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Lodge Complaint After Bangladesh Review In Final Over

  4. IPL 2026 Early Preview: All Your Key Questions Answered

  5. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Bangla Tigers Clinch Series With 11-Run Victory In Decider Despite Salman Agha's Ton

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points

  2. Day In Pics: March 15, 2026

  3. Day In Pics: March 14, 2026

  4. From ‘Tiger’ To Successor:  Political Transition In Bihar And JD(U)’s Future

  5. Assembly Elections 2026: Stalin’s Tamil Pride Narrative, AIADMK’s Existential Test, And The Vijay Variable 

Entertainment News

  1. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  2. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  3. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

  4. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  5. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Who Is Laura Loomer? Trump's Loyalty Enforcer Or American Face of the Loony Fringe

  2. Two Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Tensions

  3. US-Iran-Israel War: Hezbollah Attacks Golam Heights After Israel Bombs Isfahan

  4. Iran FM Says US ‘Begging’ India To Buy Russian Oil After War With Tehran

  5. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

  2. Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify

  3. Oscars 2026: Sean Penn Wins Best Supporting Actor For One Battle After Another

  4. Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Wins Best Animated Feature, Creators Honour Korea

  5. Oscars 2026: Ryan Coogler Wins Best Original Screenplay For Sinners, Calls Honour ‘Incredible’

  6. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  8. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz