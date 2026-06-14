Rebel TMC MPs Announce NCPI Merger, Seek Separate Seating In Lok Sabha

“We 20 MPs, who were elected from the AITC, have met the Speaker and given him a letter urging him to allow us to sit as a separate bloc. And these 20 MPs, who are more than two-thirds (of the strength of the AITC), this faction, is with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India. We will work for the country and work with the NDA under the leadership of the Prime Minister,” TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar told media.