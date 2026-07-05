Iran Hits Back After Trump Says US Could Wipe Out Leadership 'In One Shot'

Iran condemned Donald Trump's remarks that the US could eliminate the country's leadership "in one shot," with its embassy in Armenia accusing Washington of failing to understand the public grief over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death.
Trump, in an interview with Axios, questioned the authenticity of the mourning and said the US was refraining from military action because it wanted diplomatic talks with Tehran to continue.
Khamenei's funeral has drawn large crowds across Iran and has been projected by the Iranian establishment as a symbol of national unity, resilience and martyrdom.
Iran on Sunday strongly criticised US President Donald Trump after he claimed that the United States could eliminate the country's top leadership gathered at the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in "one shot."
In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in Armenia accused the United States of failing to understand the public mourning over Khamenei's death, saying America lacked the "civilisation, history, and honour" to comprehend such sentiments.
Iran Responds to Trump's Remarks
The embassy's response came days after Trump, in an interview with Axios, questioned the scale of public mourning for Khamenei.
"People can be killed, but ideals cannot. You killed Ayatollah Khamenei, but in reality, you broke a perfume bottle whose scent spread everyplace," the embassy said, referring to the large crowds that attended the funeral.
The post also took a swipe at the United States as it marked the 250th anniversary of its Independence on July 4.
Trump Questions Public Mourning
In the Axios interview, Trump said he was surprised to see thousands of Iranians mourning Khamenei.
"I thought people hated Khamenei. Maybe it's fake tears," Trump was quoted as saying.
According to Axios, Trump also claimed the US could eliminate Iran's remaining leadership "with one shot" but said Washington would refrain because it wanted diplomatic negotiations with Tehran to continue.
"They are all there. One shot, and we can take them all out. But we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," Trump told Axios.
Funeral Continues Across Iran
Khamenei's body is currently lying in state in Tehran, where mourners and foreign dignitaries have been paying their last respects.
According to the report, the former Supreme Leader, who was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on February 28, will be buried in Mashhad on July 9 following a week-long funeral procession through Tehran, Qom, Najaf and Karbala.
The funeral has drawn massive crowds, with mourners seen weeping, chanting slogans and participating in traditional Shiite mourning rituals, including chest-beating and processions.
The ceremony has also carried strong political symbolism, with Iranian national flags and black mourning banners displayed prominently around Khamenei's coffin.
According to the report, Iranian authorities have projected the funeral as a demonstration of national unity and resilience amid continuing regional tensions, while Khamenei's death has reinforced the Shiite tradition of martyrdom and collective resistance.