Donald Trump Mocks Iran Over Delayed Funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during Mount Rushmore Speech

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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US President Donald Trump mocked Iran at Mount Rushmore, claiming the US gave Tehran a week off for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's delayed state funeral because America is nice.

Trump Iran deal, Donald Trump Iran peace deal, Iran nuclear deal
Donald Trump Photo: AP; Representative image
Summary of this article

  • US President Donald Trump mocked Iran during his 250th Independence Day anniversary speech at Mount Rushmore.

  • Trump claimed the US gave Iran a week off for a funeral because America is nice and asserted that Tehran is dying to settle.

  • Iran has commenced a delayed week-long state funeral for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was killed in February 2026.

US President Donald Trump mocked Tehran during a speech at Mount Rushmore, saying Washington allowed Iran a week off for a funeral because America is "nice".

Trump said, "We knocked the hell out of Iran. They're dying to settle. They want to settle so badly. We gave them a week off for a funeral because we're nice." The crowd erupted in a thunderous cheer and cheeky laughter as the President quipped.

The comments coincided with the start of a seven-day state funeral in Iran for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A combined US-Israeli air attack killed the country's longest-serving Supreme Leader on February 28, 2026, during the initial stage of the Middle East war. Several of his relatives also died in the strike, including his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and infant granddaughter.

Delayed Funeral Begins

Islamic tradition generally calls for burial within 24 hours. However, Iranian authorities postponed the funeral due to the war and heightened security concerns, proceeding only after an interim truce was reached last month.

The funeral began on Friday at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran, where Khamenei's coffin was placed in state. President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attended the ceremony. Thousands of mourners gathered to weep, chant slogans and beat their chests in accordance with Shiite mourning traditions.

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The coffins of slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center on top, and members of his family are displayed ahead of the dayslong funeral ceremonies at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Friday, July 3, 2026. - (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
People hold posters of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a funeral ceremony for a group of security forces, who were killed during anti-government protests, in Tehran, Iran. - | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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Candles lit during a condolence meeting for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was killed in US-Israel joint strikes, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

The seven-day procession will move the body of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei through Qom before heading to the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala. His burial is scheduled for July 9 in Mashhad near the Imam Reza shrine. Representatives from India, Pakistan, Russia and China arrived to attend the events.

America Celebrates 250 Years

Trump spoke at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. He described the occasion as "one of the most extraordinary days in the history of the world".

Patriotic events proceeded nationwide despite extreme heat in many regions. Fighter jets roared overhead during military flyovers in Washington, while New York's Times Square prepared for its first-ever July Fourth midnight ball drop.

Festivities will peak on Saturday with nationwide block parties, family cookouts and fireworks. Trump will speak to the public at the National Mall ahead of a massive pyrotechnic show.

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