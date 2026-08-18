Indonesia Earthquake: India Ready To Extend Assistance, Stands In Solidarity With Indonesia

India said it stands in solidarity with Indonesia after a deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Flores Island.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is ready to extend assistance for Indonesia’s rescue and relief efforts.
The earthquake killed at least 68 people, injured more than 200 and forced thousands of residents to evacuate.
India on Tuesday said it stands in solidarity with Indonesia after a deadly earthquake struck off Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara, and said it was ready to extend whatever assistance it could for ongoing rescue and relief operations.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India was deeply saddened by the loss of lives and destruction caused by the earthquake. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks at the ministry’s media briefing while responding to a question on whether India would send humanitarian support to Indonesia.
“Indonesia was rocked by a major earthquake in which a large number of people have been killed, a lot of people have also been injured, many more have been rendered homeless,” Jaiswal said.
“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and we convey our condolences on the precious lives lost. We also pray for the early recovery, the speedy recovery of those who are injured and for the safety of people who are involved in rescue and relief efforts,” he added.
The magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck off Flores Island on August 15. At least 68 people had been killed and more than 200 injured, according to Reuters, while thousands of residents had been evacuated from affected areas. Landslides and damaged roads have also disrupted access to several communities, hampering rescue operations.
The earthquake triggered a tsunami warning that was later lifted. Rescue and relief operations have continued amid damaged infrastructure and difficult access to some affected areas. The disaster has also left many residents without homes.
Jaiswal said India remained ready to extend assistance in support of Indonesia’s rescue and relief efforts.
“In this difficult hour, India stands in solidarity with Indonesia and we remain committed to extend whatever possible assistance we can for the relief, in support of relief and rescue efforts in that country,” he said.
The MEA did not specify what form or scale any assistance from India would take. It also did not say whether any assistance had already been dispatched to Indonesia.