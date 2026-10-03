Aradhana Mishra, Imran Masood In: Why Congress Reshuffle In UP Leadership Aligns With Akhilesh's PDA Pitch

Who Is Aradhana Mishra, And Why Does Her Appointment Matter?

Mishra, also known as Mona, is a three-time MLA from the Rampur Khas constituency in Pratapgarh district and the daughter of veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari. She had been serving as Leader of the Congress Legislature Party before this elevation, and won her 2022 Assembly seat by a margin of more than 14,700 votes. As one of the party's most visible Brahmin faces in the state, her appointment is widely read as an attempt by Congress to consolidate support among women and Brahmin voters — a community Akhilesh has separately been working to pull away from the BJP.