Aradhana Mishra, Imran Masood In: Why Congress Reshuffle In UP Leadership Aligns With Akhilesh's PDA Pitch

Congress appointed Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ as UPCC president and Imran Masood as working president, replacing Ajay Rai ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.
The reshuffle gives key roles to Brahmin, Muslim, OBC and Dalit leaders as Congress seeks to broaden its social outreach in Uttar Pradesh.
The appointments come amid SP-Congress alliance discussions and Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA campaign, which began with a Rath Yatra from Rae Bareli.
The Congress reshuffled its Uttar Pradesh leadership on October 2, 2026, naming Aradhana Mishra 'Mona', a Brahmin woman MLA from Pratapgarh, as state president, and Imran Masood, the Muslim MP from Saharanpur, as working president. Coming just over a week after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched his 2027 campaign with a 'PDA Rath' from Rahul Gandhi's own Raebareli constituency, the appointments read less like routine organisational housekeeping and more like a deliberate fit with the social coalition Akhilesh has built his campaign around.
With SP-Congress seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Assembly election still unresolved, the choice of faces at the top of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has itself become a political signal.
What Changed In The UP Congress Leadership?
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Aradhana Mishra as the new UPCC president on October 2, replacing Ajay Rai, who had held the post since August 2023. Imran Masood, the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Saharanpur, was named working president, while Chaudhary Virendra Singh was elevated to Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the state Assembly — the post Mishra vacated on her promotion. Multiple reports framed the overhaul explicitly as preparation for the 2027 UP Assembly election.
Who Is Aradhana Mishra, And Why Does Her Appointment Matter?
Mishra, also known as Mona, is a three-time MLA from the Rampur Khas constituency in Pratapgarh district and the daughter of veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari. She had been serving as Leader of the Congress Legislature Party before this elevation, and won her 2022 Assembly seat by a margin of more than 14,700 votes. As one of the party's most visible Brahmin faces in the state, her appointment is widely read as an attempt by Congress to consolidate support among women and Brahmin voters — a community Akhilesh has separately been working to pull away from the BJP.
Who Is Imran Masood, And What Does His Elevation Signal?
Masood, the sitting MP from Saharanpur, has moved between Congress, the SP and the BSP over his career before rejoining Congress in October 2023, a return the party itself described as a "ghar wapsi." He belongs to a politically influential Muslim family in the Saharanpur region — his relative Rasheed Masood was a five-time Congress MP and Rajya Sabha member from the same seat — and is known for strong personal appeal among Muslim voters in western UP, alongside past friction with the SP's dominance in alliance seat-sharing. His promotion suggests Congress wants an independent pull on Muslim votes within the alliance, rather than simply deferring that constituency to the SP.
What Is Akhilesh Yadav's PDA Pitch?
PDA — Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (minorities) — is the social coalition framework Akhilesh has built the SP's recent campaigns around, credited with helping the SP-Congress alliance win 43 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2024 and sharply cutting into the BJP's tally. Ahead of 2027, Akhilesh has been visibly widening that formula's reach, telling supporters "PDA includes Pandits too," attending events honouring Brahmin political figures, and promoting Brahmin faces within the SP's own organisation.
On September 24, he launched a PDA Rath Yatra — preponed from an early October start — specifically from Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi's own Lok Sabha seat, a choice widely read as a message to Congress about where the alliance stood.
How Does The New Congress Leadership Map Onto PDA?
The fit is fairly direct. Mishra, a Brahmin woman, answers Akhilesh's stated outreach to upper-caste voters disillusioned with the BJP, while Masood reinforces the Alpsankhyak leg of PDA from the Congress side, in a region where his family carries political capital independent of the SP. Together, the two appointments give Congress leadership faces that complement, rather than compete with, the very social coalition Akhilesh has been assembling — a notably different posture than a reshuffle built around caste-neutral organisational loyalists.
What Does This Mean For Seat-Sharing Talks?
Talks between the two allies have been openly strained — one report said Akhilesh was unwilling to offer Congress more than 55 seats, while outgoing UPCC chief Ajay Rai had publicly insisted the party would not settle for fewer than 150. Akhilesh has instead proposed that seats be decided by "winnability" rather than a fixed quota.
Analysts have argued that Congress's value to the SP isn't purely numerical: with Akhilesh's own Yadav-dominated core base viewed warily by many Dalit voters, a socially credible Congress partner helps the alliance retain Dalit support and reach further into Brahmin households — a role Mishra and Masood may be positioned to play more convincingly than the leadership they replace.
What's The Broader Political Calculation?
The reshuffle places Congress's two most senior state faces each at the head of a distinct plank of the coalition Akhilesh has built his 2027 campaign around, making the party's usefulness to the alliance harder to discount in the still-unresolved seat-sharing negotiation. Whether that symbolic alignment actually moves the harder arithmetic — how many seats each side is ultimately offered — remains to be seen, but it gives Congress a clearer story to tell about why it belongs in the alliance beyond simply being Akhilesh's oldest ally.