Imran Masood Slams Govt Over Identity Checks, Calls Situation Disturbing

Imran Masood, a Congress MP, criticised the administration on Tuesday for what he described as "strange and disturbing" conditions in the nation, where people are being made to establish their identities as citizens, voters, and even religious adherents.



Masood told reporters that things have gotten strange. Even religious leaders, he pointed out, are now being requested to provide identification. "If you are a Shankaracharya, you are asked to prove that as well," he stated, adding that such behaviour is a serious insult to religious leaders.