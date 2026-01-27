Imran Masood Slams Govt Over Identity Checks, Calls Situation Disturbing

Congress MP says people now forced to prove religion, faith and identity

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Identity Checks, Calls Situation Disturbing
Identity Checks, Calls Situation Disturbing Photo: | IMAGO/Hindustan Times
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress MP Imran Masood criticised the government over what he called a “bizarre and disturbing” situation where citizens are asked to prove voter status, residence and even religious identity.

  • Referring to a notice issued to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati over the use of the title ‘Shankaracharya’, Masood said it amounted to an insult to religious leaders.

  • He accused the BJP of spreading hatred to divert attention from issues like jobs, education and the economy, warning that identity checks at religious sites poison social harmony.

Imran Masood, a Congress MP, criticised the administration on Tuesday for what he described as "strange and disturbing" conditions in the nation, where people are being made to establish their identities as citizens, voters, and even religious adherents.

Masood told reporters that things have gotten strange. Even religious leaders, he pointed out, are now being requested to provide identification. "If you are a Shankaracharya, you are asked to prove that as well," he stated, adding that such behaviour is a serious insult to religious leaders.

Masood was alluding to a notice that Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati received from the Mela administration in Prayagraj for using the title "Shankaracharya." "What could be a bigger insult to a Shankaracharya than this?" he responded.

The Congress MP claimed that the regimes that disrespect them the most are those that pretend to be practising politics in the name of saints and sages.

Masood referred to Gangotri Dham as a holy Hindu place that Muslims have historically avoided. He claimed that enforcing identity checks in these settings is an effort to disseminate "poison" throughout society.

"The atmosphere is being shaped in such a way that first you must prove you are a Hindu to enter a temple. Earlier, it was about proving citizenship; now it is about proving religion," he said.

Masood alleged that after the use of bulldozers against mosques, madrasas and ancient centuries-old dargahs, temples are now also being targeted.

"Shankaracharyaji himself has stated that 150 temples were demolished in Varanasi. On what basis then do you call yourselves Sanatani?" he said.

The Congress leader accused the BJP of trying to divert attention from core issues like employment, education and the economy by spreading hatred and creating conflict among different castes. 

Published At:
