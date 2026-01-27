Congress Slams Govt Over Missing Budget Session Agenda

Congress criticised the government for not circulating its legislative agenda ahead of the Budget session.
Union ministers said the agenda will be shared later, with focus initially on the President’s address, Motion of Thanks and Budget debate.
The Budget session begins Wednesday, Budget on February 1, and concludes on April 2 after a recess.
Congress on Tuesday flayed the government for "failing" to circulate its legislative agenda ahead of the Budget session of Parliament.
Congress leader K Suresh told reporters that party leaders questioned the absence of a legislative agenda detailing the laws the government wants to introduce during the all-party meeting held here.
The agenda will be distributed later, according to Union ministers present at the meeting.
They informed the group that the first portion of the meeting would be devoted to discussing the Union Budget and debating the Motion of Thanks.
The Union Budget will be presented on February 1, a Sunday, while the first portion of the session will start on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu's speech to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
The Motion of Thanks will be examined and approved during the first portion of the session, which runs until February 13.
There will also be a discussion about the Union Budget.
The Houses will resume on March 9 following a break, and the session will end on April 2.
Rajnath Singh, the minister of defence, is presiding over the traditional meeting that was called prior to the session.