All-Party Meet Held Ahead Of Budget Session

Rajnath Singh chairs talks to ensure smooth Parliament proceedings

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
all-party meeting
Govt convenes all-party meet ahead of Budget session Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • An all-party meeting is underway to discuss coordination for the upcoming Budget session of Parliament.

  • The session begins Wednesday with the President’s address; Union Budget to be presented on February 1.

  • Parliament will meet in two phases, concluding the session on April 2 after a recess.

An all-party meeting is underway on Tuesday to discuss ways to ensure smooth functioning of the two Houses during the upcoming Budget session of Parliament.

Rajnath Singh, the minister of defence, is presiding over the customary gathering.Among those in attendance is Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

One of the opposition politicians present during the conference is Congressman Jairam Ramesh.

While the first part of the session will begin on Wednesday with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the Union Budget will be presented on February 1, a Sunday.

The Motion of Thanks will be examined and approved during the first portion of the session, which runs until February 13.

There will also be a discussion about the Union Budget.

The Houses will resume on March 9 following a break, and the session will end on April 2.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Will Pakistan Play T20 World Cup? PCB To Take Final Decision On Participation By February 2

  2. India Vs New Zealand: Tilak Varma Ruled Out Of Final T20Is Vs NZ, Shreyas Iyer Stays In IND Squad

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Slams Pakistan For ‘Provoking’ Bangladesh Amid ICC–BCB Dispute

  4. India Vs New Zealand Stats: Abhishek Sharma's T20I Blitzkrieg And Its Impact On Men In Blue's White Ball Prowess

  5. Republic Day Special Knock: Which Indian Cricketer Has Scored A Century On January 26? - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Gauff Vs Svitolina LIVE Score, Australian Open QF: Ukrainian Breaks No. 3 Seed In Tight Battle At Rod Laver Arena

  2. Zverev Vs Tien Highlights, Australian Open QF: German Heads To Semis With Four-Set Victory Over American

  3. Australian Open 2026: World No. 1 Sabalenka Beats 18-year-old American Jovic To Reach Semi-Finals

  4. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alex de Minaur Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarterfinal Clash?

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  2. R-Day Special: Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda & Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Are Maharashtra's Cultural Legatees

  3. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

  4. R-Day Special: Beyond RK Laxman, Is There Space For The ‘Common Man’ In Today's India? 

  5. India–EU Summit Set to Deliver Free Trade Deal, Defence Pact and Mobility Framework

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm

  2. Under Pressure From Trump, Canada Pivots To India As PM Mark Carney Plans Visit

  3. Sri Lanka Appeals For Land Donations To Rehouse Cyclone Ditwah Victims

  4. EU Opens Probe Into Elon Musk’s Grok Chatbot Over Digital Safety Concerns

  5. Mark Tully, Chronicler Of Modern India, No More

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Sooryavanshi Scores 3rd Fastest Fifty|IND 98/1 (9.2)

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September