All-Party Meet Held Ahead Of Budget Session

While the first part of the session will begin on Wednesday with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the Union Budget will be presented on February 1, a Sunday.



The Motion of Thanks will be examined and approved during the first portion of the session, which runs until February 13.



There will also be a discussion about the Union Budget.



The Houses will resume on March 9 following a break, and the session will end on April 2.