Eight Congress MPs Suspended From LS for Throwing Papers During Budget Session

8 Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for tearing & throwing papers at Chair till April 2.
Uproar started when Rahul Gandhi barred from citing Naravane's memoir on 2020 India-China clash.
Kiren Rijiju's resolution passed by voice vote; Rahul Gandhi led Congress protest outside Parliament.
Eight Congress members were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday for unruly behaviour, including tearing papers and throwing them at the Chair, during the ongoing Budget session.
According to PTI, as soon as the House met at 3 pm following multiple adjournments, Dilip Saika, who was in the Chair, named the eight Congress members.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju then read out a resolution seeking their suspension for the remaining period of the Budget session, which is scheduled to conclude on April 2.
PTI reported that the House passed the resolution by a voice vote, after which proceedings were adjourned for the day amid uproar.
The suspensions came amid continuing disruptions that began on Tuesday afternoon, when Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was disallowed from citing an article based on excerpts from an unpublished memoir of former Army chief M M Naravane concerning the 2020 India-China conflict.
Following the decision, Congress members, led by Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest outside the Parliament building against the suspension of their party colleagues.
(With inputs from PTI)