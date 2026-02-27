LA Clippers Vs Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA 2026: Timberwolves Beat Clippers 94-88
Minnesota Timberwolves defeated Los Angeles Clippers 94-88 on Thursday, powered by Anthony Edwards’ 31 points, including a clutch step-back three to seal the win. Donte DiVincenzo added 18, while Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, and Ayo Dosunmu provided key support. The Clippers, missing Kawhi Leonard, struggled from the start, scoring just 38 in the first half, with Derrick Jones Jr. and Bennedict Mathurin adding 18 and 14 points. Despite a third-quarter lead, Los Angeles couldn’t match the Timberwolves, who shot 43.4% overall.
