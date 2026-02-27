Celta Vigo Vs PAOK, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Celts Win 1-0 To Qualify For Round Of 16
Celta Vigo secured a 1-0 win over PAOK on Thursday to advance 3-1 on aggregate into the UEFA Europa League round of 16, continuing their dominance over Greek sides in Europe with a sixth consecutive victory. After a goalless first half, Celta broke through just past the hour when Borja Iglesias set up Williot Swedberg for a composed finish into the bottom-right corner. PAOK struggled throughout, failing to register a shot in the second half, while Celta controlled possession and limited any threat, maintaining their impressive knockout record in Europe after winning the first leg. The Celestes will now face either Lyon or Aston Villa in the last 16.
