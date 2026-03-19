Tottenham 3-2 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Los Colchoneros Seal Quarter-Final Spot Despite Loss
Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 despite a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in the second leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but lost 7-5 on aggregate. Trailing by three goals from Madrid, Spurs struck first through Randal Kolo Muani's header at the half-hour mark. Atletico hit back immediately after the restart with Julian Alvarez, before Xavi Simons restored Spurs' lead just five minutes later. The tie was effectively settled when David Hancko's header made it 2-2 on the night. Simons converted a late penalty to secure a 3-2 victory, but Atletico advanced on aggregate, setting up a quarter-final clash against Barcelona.
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