The Social Reckoning Teaser: Jeremy Strong Stars As Mark Zuckerberg In Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Social Network’ Sequel

The Social Reckoning is the sequel to Oscar-winning drama The Social Network (2010).
It is about a young Facebook engineer who decides to expose the secrets of the company with the help of a reporter from The Wall Street Journal.
Jeremy Strong stars as Mark Zuckerberg.
Sony Pictures unveiled the trailer for The Social Reckoning, which comes sixteen years after the Oscar-winning The Social Network (2010), which went on to become one of the most popular films about the rise of Facebook. The follow-up is set after the events of the original movie.
The Social Reckoning plot
The Social Reckoning follows a young Facebook engineer who decides to expose the company's secrets alongside a reporter from The Wall Street Journal.
The film is based on the real “events that gave rise to the Wall Street Journal's shocking exposé The Facebook Files,” revealing internal information about the company.
It is described as a “companion piece to the hit film The Social Network.”
Watch the teaser here.
The Social Reckoning cast
Jeremy Strong stars as Mark Zuckerberg. Mikey Madison plays the Facebook engineer Frances Haugen and Jeremy Allen White stars as journalist Jeff Horwitz.
Jesse Eisenberg led the original film.
The 2010 film was written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by David Fincher. The sequel is both written and directed by Sorkin.
What Sorkin said about The Social Reckoning
When the trailer was showcased at this year’s CinemaCon, Sorkin revealed the reason behind making the sequel to his 2010 tech drama. As per The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “A while back, we told a story about a college kid who built a website in his dorm and connected the world. Well, as you might have noticed, a couple of things have changed since that dream exploded into a global corporation.
“There isn't a life that Facebook's algorithm hasn't touched, and that influence has reshaped everything. It's time to say more. It's a real David and Goliath story.”
The Social Network was a huge success - both critically and commercially, grossing $226 million worldwide.
It bagged eight Academy Award nominations, and won three Oscars.