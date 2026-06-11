The Social Reckoning Teaser: Jeremy Strong Stars As Mark Zuckerberg In Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Social Network’ Sequel

What Sorkin said about The Social Reckoning

When the trailer was showcased at this year’s CinemaCon, Sorkin revealed the reason behind making the sequel to his 2010 tech drama. As per The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “A while back, we told a story about a college kid who built a website in his dorm and connected the world. Well, as you might have noticed, a couple of things have changed since that dream exploded into a global corporation.