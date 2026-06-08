Toy Story 5 Trailer Confirms Jessie Will Lead Pixar’s Next Big Adventure

Toy Story 5 trailer places Jessie at the centre of events.
Pixar introduces Lilypad, creating a toys-versus-technology conflict for Bonnie.
Woody and Buzz return, but Jessie leads the adventure.
The Toy Story 5 trailer has revealed a major change for one of Pixar’s most beloved franchises. After years of following Woody and Buzz Lightyear, the upcoming film places Jessie at the centre of a brand-new adventure. The beloved cowgirl will lead the story as the toys face a challenge unlike anything they have encountered before, bringing a fresh perspective to the long-running series.
Why Jessie is leading Toy Story 5
The decision to make Jessie the central character came directly from director Andrew Stanton. Speaking about the film's creative direction, it was explained by Stanton that Jessie was the character he wanted to explore most if a fifth instalment were ever made.
The filmmaker reportedly said that the story immediately felt right once Jessie was placed in the driving seat. Co-director McKenna Harris also suggested that the character's promotion to lead status had been overdue, given her popularity and emotional depth within the franchise.
Watch the trailer here:
Toy Story 5 explores toys versus technology
The new story introduces a "Toy meets Tech" conflict. Bonnie's toys find themselves challenged by Lilypad, a tablet device that believes it knows what is best for children. The arrival of technology creates tension and forces the toys to reconsider their role in a world where screens increasingly dominate playtime.
Producer Lindsey Collins noted that Jessie was the natural choice to anchor the narrative because of her emotional history. Since her introduction in Toy Story 2, she has remained one of the franchise's most relatable characters, particularly because of her story about abandonment and belonging.
While Woody and Buzz continue to play important roles, Toy Story 5 marks a notable shift in focus. The film reunites the classic gang while opening a new chapter centred on Jessie’s journey.
The film is scheduled to arrive exclusively in cinemas across India on June 19, 2026, in both English and Hindi versions.