Taylor Swift Shares Rare Childhood Video As She Becomes The Richest Female Musician

Taylor Swift shared a rare childhood video linked to Toy Story.
I Knew It, I Knew You centres on Jessie’s emotional reunion story.
Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff reunite for nostalgic country-inspired track.
Taylor Swift has given fans a heartwarming surprise by sharing a rare childhood video while celebrating her new Toy Story 5 song, I Knew It, I Knew You. The singer posted vintage footage of herself as a young girl dressed in a red cowgirl hat, creating an emotional bridge between her childhood love for the Toy Story franchise and her latest musical project. The post quickly captured fans' attention, with many calling it one of her most personal releases in recent years.
Taylor Swift's Toy Story 5 song brings Jessie’s story full circle
The new track is closely tied to Jessie, the beloved cowgirl from the Toy Story universe. Unlike the character's heartbreaking backstory explored in earlier films, I Knew It, I Knew You embraces themes of reunion, friendship, and finding your way back to the people who matter most. According to Swift, the experience of writing the song felt both familiar and new. In a message shared on social media, it was said that creating music for Jessie felt like "coming home" while also presenting a fresh creative challenge.
Taylor Swift becomes the richest female musician in history
The excitement around I Knew It, I Knew You comes at a remarkable moment in Taylor Swift's career. This week, Forbes named the singer among its latest Iconoclast 50 list, recognising influential figures who are reshaping industries across business, entertainment and culture.
According to the publication, Swift's net worth has reached an estimated $2 billion, making her the richest female musician in history. The milestone follows the enormous success of The Eras Tour, which reportedly generated $2.2 billion in revenue and became the highest-grossing concert tour ever.
Forbes noted that Swift transformed the music industry when she began re-recording her catalogue in 2020, allowing ownership and royalties from much of her music to return directly to her. The move was described as one that inspired other artists to take greater control of their work.
The publication also reported that Swift used earnings from The Eras Tour to buy back her original masters in a deal estimated at $360 million. Her growing fortune has further been fuelled by major releases including The Tortured Poets Department, Life of a Showgirl and her re-recorded albums.
While Swift now holds the distinction of being the richest female musician, Forbes reports that rapper Jay-Z remains the wealthiest living musician overall with a net worth of $2.8 billion.
Rare childhood video sparks nostalgia among fans
The childhood clip accompanying Swift's message has become a major talking point online. In the footage, a young Swift can be seen proudly wearing cowgirl-inspired attire, a visual many fans believe perfectly reflects her lifelong connection to both country music and Toy Story.
The project also marks another collaboration between Swift and longtime creative partner Jack Antonoff. Together, they crafted a song that blends gentle country influences with the storytelling style that has become a hallmark of Swift's songwriting.
The excitement surrounding the track is expected to continue building as Toy Story 5 prepares for its grand premiere before arriving in theatres later this month.