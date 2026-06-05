Taylor Swift Shares Rare Childhood Video As She Becomes The Richest Female Musician

Taylor Swift's Toy Story 5 song brings Jessie’s story full circle

The new track is closely tied to Jessie, the beloved cowgirl from the Toy Story universe. Unlike the character's heartbreaking backstory explored in earlier films, I Knew It, I Knew You embraces themes of reunion, friendship, and finding your way back to the people who matter most. According to Swift, the experience of writing the song felt both familiar and new. In a message shared on social media, it was said that creating music for Jessie felt like "coming home" while also presenting a fresh creative challenge.