Ramayana Trailer Granted U Certificate From CBFC; Two Versions Cleared Ahead Of Launch

The Central Board of Film Certification has granted a 'U' rating to the trailer of Ramayana.
The trailer for the mythological epic is scheduled to debut on July 24.
The CBFC has certified two versions of the trailer, a regular cut of over four minutes and a four-minute cinema cut.
Ramayana is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. The first part of the epic drama is scheduled for theatrical release this Diwali. Ahead of the release, the makers will launch the trailer on July 24, 2026. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted certification to the Ramayana trailer.
Ramayana trailer receives U certificate
Nitesh Tiwari-directed magnum opus has received an official 'U' (Universal) rating for the trailer. The certification was granted on July 15. This clearance ensures the footage remains suitable for audiences across all age groups.
Two trailer versions certified
Based on the CBFC website listings, the team prepared two distinct cuts of the trailer.
The regular trailer lasts four minutes and 15 seconds, whereas the cinema cut spans precisely four minutes.
Aiming for top-notch VFX
An extended early glimpse featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram previously ignited online discussions regarding the project's visual effects. Co-producer and actor Yash addressed these conversations during an appearance on Muse TV’s YouTube channel, expressing confidence in visual effects partner Namit Malhotra.
"See, that’s where I think DNEG comes in. (laughs) Namit, who is my producing partner, comes in with that expertise. So, the photorealistic visuals what you’re talking...and it’s still a work in progress. I’m sure it will be even more better with the finished product. We’re really aiming at a product which is top-notch," Yash said.
The KGF stars also confirmed he had already viewed an early cut of the movie.
"We’re on it, but till the last minute we’ll try to better it. So, we’ve seen quite a decent version, we can say. But we’re on it. It’s exciting to put it together, believe in something and watch it on the big screen. At the end of the day, all producers and actors do it for themselves also," he added.
Ramayana cast and release date
Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Sheeba Chaddha and Adinath Kothare are part of the supporting cast.
The first part of Ramayana will hit the screens during Diwali 2026, followed by the sequel during the Diwali 2027.