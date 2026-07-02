Ramayana: Content Creator Claims Makers Deliberately Released Lower-Quality Ranbir Kapoor Glimpse For Publicity

However, Dhruv deleted his original comment and replaced it with another comment that read: "VFX pe kaam chal raha hai, and kaafi accha kaam ho bhi Gaya hai. Humko kuch incomplete footages bhi dikhaye the and i believe vo already complete ho chuke hain mahino pahle hi (Work on the VFX is ongoing and it is good. We were shown some incomplete footage but I believe it is all complete). And bhai, character designs!! They're gorgeous! They're absolutely wonderful. It is more like a very beautiful fantasy world, but in an Indian setting. It is going to be a great theatrical experience (sic)."